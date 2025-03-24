"Just so cool": New look at Daredevil: Born Again makes fans wish that Matt Murdock never gets a nanotech suit

Daredevil: Born Again premiered on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, bringing back Charlie Cox as the Devil of the Hell's Kitchen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, the show has followed Matt Murdock as he gives up on being Daredevil, after having gone through a personal tragedy. However, as new villains start to emerge, he is forced to contemplate whether to return to his vigilante ways.

Just over the weekend, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, a new promo for Daredevil: Born Again was released online. In the promo, fans were teased with news scenes that will feature in future episodes. One of those scenes involved Matt Murdock putting his Daredevil mask on. This scene from the show has gotten many fans talking.

With many MCU superheroes having a nanotech mask now, fans have appreciated the practicality of seeing Murdock put his outfit on. Many fans have liked the scene, hoping that Matt Murdock never gets a nanotech costume during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are some of the reactions below:

"Superheroes having to put on a physical helmet on their own is just so cool, man," said one fan.

"I will always prefer superheroes wearing their helmets or masks over those nanotech bulls**t anyday," said another fan.

"Nanotech messed up everyone pretty bad enough to the point where putting on a helmet the old fashioned way is the hypest s**t ever," said another fan.

"Not seeing a nanotech helmet is very refreshing," opined another fan.

"I will always love physical suits, I’m not against nanotech, but like if you give it to everyone it stops being special," shared another fan.'

"It's been so long since I saw a superhero actually put on a physical helmet/mask, and this will ALWAYS be cooler than the boring s****y nano-tec helmets," shared one fan.

Daredevil: Born Again is considerably grounded compared to other MCU projects

When it comes to Daredevil: Born Again, the series is considerably grounded when compared to other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. There are no flying villains or evil aliens to fight here, but rather corrupt cops and street-level vigilantes that are just trying to make their neighborhood safe. Amidst that, fitting a superhero with a nanotech suit would look out of place.

Over the last few years, many fans have taken an issue with the fact that how every MCU superhero now has a nanotech suit attached to them. With a trend that started in Captain America: Civil War where Iron Man's helmet would just equip itself, fans have been craving for more physical superhero suit up scenes since then.

With Daredevil being a grounded character and not being heavily connected to the outside sci-fi world, it does grant him the luxury of being more practical-heavy.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again exclusively on Disney+ where a new episode drops on the service every Tuesday at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

