Is Yusuf Khan featured in Daredevil: Born Again? Explained

With Daredevil: Born Again dropping its 2 new episodes, episodes 5 and 6, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, fans get to see Matt Murdock in quite the interesting situation. While episode 5 of the show, titled With Interest, is a filler episode that sees Matt Murdock try and stop a bank robbery and save people, episode 6 of the show, titled Excessive Force, furthers the plot.

Ad

However, in Daredevil: Born Again episode 5, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock interacts with a character that fans would have never expected to see him interact with. Actor Mohan Kapur reprises his role as Yusuf Khan from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels in episode 5 of the show and spends a good chunk of time with Matt Murdock.

Essentially being the second protagonist of the story, Yusuf has quite a big role in episode 5 of Daredevil: Born Again.

Ad

Trending

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 to follow.

Kamala Khan's father appears in Daredevil: Born Again

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yusuf Khan is the father of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. Having appeared in the Disney+ show and then later in the film The Marvels, the character appeared recently in Daredevil: Born Again episode 5. In the show, he can be seen working at a bank where Matt Murdock goes to ask for a loan for his law firm so that their business can be expanded.

Since the bank manager is on leave, Yusuf fills in for him and is the assistant bank manager at the same branch. He strikes up quite the conversation with him and even tells him about his daughter Kamala Khan and Jersey's superhero Ms. Marvel. However, the bank unfortunately can't grant Murdock his loan, but the two still end things on good terms, and Matt leaves.

Ad

Just as he is leaving, Matt learns that a bank robbery is taking place at the same bank, and he goes back in to save those inside. He then works with Yusuf to get everyone out safely while the cops also handle the situation by themselves. Turns out, the robbers were after a precious diamond locked in the bank vault and Matt was able to retrieve it and save Yusuf when he was taken as a hostage too.

Ad

Once everything goes back to normal and the robbers are taken care of, Matt goes back to visit Yusuf and check up on him. There, Yusuf invites Matt over for dinner to his house, and he agrees. However, before leaving, he sneakily keeps the diamond back in Yusuf's chocolate tray, leaving him in shock.

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans can currently tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 exclusively on Disney+ as they are streaming on the platform right now. However, to watch the episode, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription can tune into the show for no further cost.

A new episode of the Marvel Studios television series premieres every Tuesday on the platform at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. There are only three more episodes of the show left.

Ad

For further updates, stay tuned to us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback