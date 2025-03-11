"Power change is weird" — Fans divided over Ms. Marvel’s new powers and whether the original should return

Ms. Marvel has quickly become one of the most talked-about additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is largely due to the dramatic shift in the character’s powers in the Disney+ miniseries. Created by Bisha K. Ali, the series reintroduces Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Avengers fangirl who gains her own abilities and embarks on a journey of self-discovery as a superhero.

Ad

While the show retains many core elements of Kamala’s comic book origins, it also introduces major changes to her powers, leading to a spirited debate among fans. Discussions have emerged over whether these alterations enhance her character or detract from the essence of the original portrayal.

One Reddit user commented on this particle power change in Ms. Marvel:

A fan reacts to Ms. Marvel's power change (Image via Reddit/@SneakyKain)

While many fans of Ms. Marvel appreciated the overall quality of the show and Iman Vellani’s performance as Kamala Khan, concerns remained over the departure from the powers as originally depicted in the comics.

Ad

Trending

"I was super against it but it grew on me over the course of the marvels in particular. The shield aspect is pretty cool" commented another Reddit user.

"Yeah, same. I'm glad it at least still does some of the embiggen things. Honestly, maybe unpopular opinion, she's one of my favorite additions to the MCU since Endgame," said another Reddit user.

Ad

"I hope the power change stays in the MCU. I like her OG powers," mentioned a Reddit user.

Meanwhile, other fans had different opinions about the character Ms. Marvel.

"Really wanted to like her. Felt too forced though. Typical tropes thrown in. Hopefully they improve and add real depth because her character could be so much more." commented one Reddit user.

Ad

"Don’t like the power and the character just annoys me a lot," said another Reddit user.

"Her powers need more umph, she feels very weak," commented another Reddit user.

"The ONLY thing I don't like is the glowy crystal power. Stretchy powers would probably be way more difficult and expensive to make." mentioned one more Reddit user.

Ad

What is the power change in Ms. Marvel? Details explored

Ad

In the original Marvel Comics, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) gains her powers through the process of Terrigenesis after being exposed to Terrigen Mist, transforming her into an Inhuman. Her ability to embiggen herself, enlarging her limbs or entire body and altering her physical form, became her signature power.

This power served as a visual metaphor for her journey of self-discovery and played an important role in her dynamic interactions with both allies and adversaries in the comic book world. In contrast, the MCU’s interpretation of Ms. Marvel’s abilities represents a departure from this origin.

Ad

In the Disney+ series, Kamala Khan’s powers manifest as crystalline purple energy rather than through the conventional Inhuman transformation. According to the series, her powers are derived from a combination of a bracelet inherited from her grandmother and her own genetic mutations, which now classify her as a mutant.

This alteration in her origin is one of the most notable changes, as it shifts her from being an Inhuman to being the first mutant in the MCU.

Ad

Her energy-based abilities allow her to conjure fields of energy for defense, emit powerful blasts, and even use her powers to manipulate her physical form, though in a manner distinct from the embiggening effect of her comic book counterpart.

While the series includes a nod to her original power with a scene that visually references a giant hand used in combat, this is basically where the similarities end.

Creating a visually convincing portrayal of a character enlarging parts of her body to superhuman proportions can be challenging in a cinematic context, often leading to criticisms similar to those faced by other stretchy superheroes like Mr. Fantastic. Despite these technical and narrative advantages, the decision to alter Kamala Khan’s powers has not been without controversy.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Ms. Marvel on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback