Could Foggy Nelson return in Daredevil: Born Again? Popular easter egg discovered by fans hint at so

Daredevil: Born Again was finally released this week on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, on Disney+. Being a revival of the original Netflix Daredevil series that ran for over three seasons, the show picks up many years later after that show and follows Matt Murdock as he is forced into being a crime-fighting vigilante once more after a traumatic event takes place.

Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again to be mentioned. Reader discretion is advised.

Daredevil: Born Again immediately begins with a heartbreak for the fans. The show opens with Foggy Nelson being tragically gunned down by Bullseye which leads to Matt laying a beatdown on him and retiring from being Daredevil. However, a new easter egg that has been spotted by fans online, may just hint at the fact that perhaps Foggy Nelson could return.

Popular Daredevil: Born Again easter egg may tease Foggy's fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

At the start of Daredevil: Born Again episode 1, fans can see the number 468 as the address of a building as Matt, Karen, and Foggy step out of one. While the number may not mean anything, fans believe that it hints towards Foggy actually having faked his death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the reasoning behind it is a bit convincing as well.

In the comics, the overall 468th issue of Daredevil was 1998s was Daredevil Vol 2. #88. The comic itself was subtitled, The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson, and followed the character as he fakes his death after believing to have died while visiting Matt Murdock in prison. After faking his death, he joined the FBI's witness protection program, and all of this was set up by Vanessa Fisk - Wilson Fisk's wife.

Her plan was a bit too intricate as she hoped to replace Matt Murdock as Daredevil with Iron Fist, but following her death, Matt is reunited with Foggy. However, this wouldn't be the only time Foggy would have faked his death in the comics. He has previously received Matt's help and has been revived thanks to the Hand.

The easter egg doesn't necessarily confirm Foggy Nelson's return

However, while the easter egg does sound convincing and promising, fans shouldn't immediately believe that this will lead to Foggy Nelson returning to the show. As of now, the show is only two episodes deep into its run with seven more left to go. So, it would certainly be recommended that fans do have low expectations in regards to Foggy's return in Daredevil: Born Again.

However, actor Elden Henson is indeed confirmed to return by Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum, as per Screenrant. So it remains to be seen how exactly things will play out here. It is also possible that he may just be brought in for flashbacks.

Daredevil: Born Again is a brand-new Marvel Television series that follows the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. Starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, the show sees Matt Murdock having retired from being Daredevil following Foggy's death. However, with the return of Wilson Fisk and a brand-new threat, he is forced to don the horns again.

The show also stars Kamar de los Reyes, Margarita Levieva, Jon Bernthal, and more. For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

