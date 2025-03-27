Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 - Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following yesterday's double feature, fans will certainly be anticipating Daredevil: Born Again episode 7. Scheduled to release next Tuesday, on April 1, 2025, the episode will be available on Disney+ then. It will also be the third final episode of this season, as only three more outings remain, and it looks like the plot is beginning to ramp up.

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, fans can expect to see more of Matt in costume as he has once again embraced his devil side. Alongside that, fans can also expect to see more of Muse and Kingpin going through his mayoral issues as he starts getting pushed back into a life of crime.

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 explored

Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 will premiere on Disney+ on April 1, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when they can expect the show to premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 1, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 1, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 2, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 7?

Fans can tune in for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 exclusively on Disney+ on April 1, 2025, in the U.S.A. and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the episode, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

Those who already have a subscription can tune in for the episode at no further cost.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 6

In episode 6, Matt is visited by Angela, who tells him that her uncle Hector was investigating the case of Muse before his death, and now she needs to do something about it. However, Matt tells her to drop the case and let the cops handle it. At the same time, Wilson Fisk learns that Muse is using his victims' blood to make his graffiti. He also has issues finding sponsors for his Red Hook project.

Frustrated by his attempts at not being able to get funding, he diverts his attention to Muse. He then comes up with a task force that only consists of corrupt cops. This task force is ordered to take out masked vigilantes and put an end to them, and is given full authority to be as brutal as they want to be.

Matt then learns that Angela is missing and hasn't returned home - this is because she has been abducted by Muse. He finally suits up as Daredevil to track down Muse and begins fighting him. At the same time, Wilson Fisk is fighting Adam as well and he gives him an opportunity to escape but lays a beatdown on him.

Matt is also able to subdue Muse, but the villain escapes, and the episode ends with Angela waking up.

What to expect from Daredevil: Born Again episode 7?

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 7, fans can expect to see more of Matt in the Daredevil suit. With him back, he will definitely be trying to track down Muse, who is still at large. This may eventually lead to another fight, as showcased in the teasers.

Other than that, fans can expect to see more of Wilson Fisk's new task force in action.

For further updates, stay tuned.

