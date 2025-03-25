Daredevil: Born Again mid-season trailer teases the return of the devil and more punisher

As episodes 5 and 6 of Daredevil: Born Again are set to release soon on Disney+, Marvel has gone ahead and treated fans with a brand new trailer for the show. As the season is officially going to have completed half its run today on March 25, 2025, a mid-season trailer for the series was released online which gave fans a sneak peak at what's to come.

Ad

In the mid-season trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, fans are given a glimpse at new scenes involving characters like The Punisher and Angela Del Toro - hinting that they have bigger roles to play in the series. However, it also teased the fact that Matt Murdock will finally be donning the Daredevil suit and cowl once again to dish out justice to those who deserve it - only in a more brutal manner.

Ad

Trending

Daredevil: Born Again mid-season trailer sees Matt Murdock embrace the devil

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

So far in Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock gave up on being Daredevil following the death of his close friend Foggy Nelson at the hands of Bullseye aka Benjamin Poindexter. With this, Matt crossed a line and dished out a brutal beating on Bullseye and even threw him off the roof of a building - which he survived. However, this lead to Matt giving up the vigilante life and letting the system handle things.

Ad

Following this, the show picks up a year later, and crime is on the rise again. With the return of Kingpin and corrupt cops adopting the Punisher symbol, Matt is constantly forced to battle with his resistance to donning the cowl again. Well, the midseason trailer for the show confirms the fact that Matt will indeed be donning the cowl again in the second half of the show.

Not only that, but fans will get to see him teaming up with the Punisher, who also gets a few glimpses of action in the trailer. It certainly seems like this will be done to combat the cops who have adopted the Punisher symbol, as Frank Castle hates them as well. Angela Del Toro gets a spotlight in the trailer, too, after last appearing in last week's episode. However, what her role is remains to be seen.

Ad

Wilson Fisk and Vanessa also seem to be getting back to their old ways as a scene from the trailer sees Fisk covered in blood. Looks like the mayor won't be keeping his hands clean all this time. Muse is also given a scene, but not much of him was featured here. All-in-all, the midseason trailer for Daredevil: Born Again does promise a brutal next few weeks.

When do Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 premiere?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daredevil: Born Again episodes 5 and 6 are set to premiere today on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, on Disney+. The episodes will premiere on the streaming service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the Disney+ service. If you already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost. Following the release of episodes 5 and 6, only three more episodes will remain.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback