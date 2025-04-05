Who voices the vice president in Devil May Cry? Meet the voice actor behind the character

Devil May Cry, the new adult animated series on Netflix based on Capcom’s eponymous video game franchise, features late actor Kevin Conroy as US Vice President William Baines. Baines—head of the Dark Realm Command and superior of the demon-hunting mercenary Lady—is one of the primary antagonists of the series, along with the White Rabbit.

Conroy passed away in November 2022, at the age of 66, after fighting cancer. Devil May Cry season 1 marks his final performance as a voice actor, after becoming famous for voicing the DC superhero Batman across various media for over three decades.

Meanwhile, series creator Adi Shankar has assured fans that Conroy’s voice in Devil May Cry has not been generated or enhanced using AI.

“(The voice) was recorded before he passed. No AI used. Mr. Conroy gave an amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with him,” he shared on X.

Kevin Conroy's voiceover work beyond Devil May Cry

Late Kevin Conroy (Image via Getty)

Kevin Conroy is most renowned for being the definitive voice of the DC superhero Batman and his alter ego Bruce Wayne across a variety of media. Prior to his demise, Conroy voiced the character for more than three decades, beginning in 1992 with Warner Bros' Batman: The Animated Series.

In the same continuity, he voiced the character in films such as Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman & Mr Freeze: SubZero, and Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. Conroy also voiced it in shows, including Superman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, Justice League, and Justice League Unlimited.

DC projects set in other continuities, where Conroy voiced the character, include Batman: Gotham Knight, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, Justice League: Doom, and Batman: The Killing Joke, among others. His last role as Batman was in the movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three, which was released in 2024, two years after his death.

Not limited to shows and films, Conroy portrayed the character in video games as well, including the Arkham series by Rocksteady and the Injustice series. His final appearance as Batman in video games was in the 2024 release Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

While his work has become synonymous with the DC character, Conroy has lent his voice to other projects as well, such as Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Ben 10: Alien Force, and The Venture Bros.

Conroy has also played live-action characters, mostly before gaining fame with voice acting. Some of the projects where he starred include television shows like Another World, Search for Tomorrow, and Dynasty, among others.

Who is VP Baines in Devil May Cry?

The character of William Baines is an original addition to the Netflix series Devil May Cry. Vice President of the United States, Baines is characterized as a deeply religious yet morally corrupt person who seeks to wage war on the Demon World with the might of the US military at his command. He also commands the demon-hunting mercenary Lady, aka Mary, to carry out the genocide of the demon kind.

Baines is portrayed as a two-faced politician. He appears respectful in public while hiding his manipulative, controlling, and morally questionable nature. For the VP, demons are enemies to be exterminated, while fellow humans are expendable tools to help him carry out his plans.

The VP—a fanatic Christian—hates demons as well as hybrids with extreme prejudice, believing that they belong only in their world, Makai, which he considers to be hell. However, he is willing to work with Dante, son of demon warrior Sparda and his human wife Eva, believing that his human half makes the demon-hunter worthy of redemption.

Released on April 3, 2025, Devil May Cry is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

