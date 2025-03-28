The Lady’s Companion: Everything we know so far

The Lady’s Companion is a Spanish period drama written and created by Gema R NeiraMaría and José Rustarazo. Directed by Carlos Sedes and Claudia Pinto, the romantic comedy series is available for streaming across the globe on Netflix from March 28, 2025. The show follows Elena Bianda, portrayed by Nadia de Santiago, a ladies' chaperone in the 1880s, renowned for her success in arranging marriages for young women.

Ad

The series is produced by Bambú Producciones, with Neira serving as executive producer and Ramón Campos as producer. The first season of The Lady’s Companion comprises 8 episodes.

The story takes place across various locations in Spain, including Madrid and Barcelona. During a set tour to Tres Cantos in June 2024, What's Coming to Netflix visited few locations featured on the show. Some of the historical sites include the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso and San Antonio de los Alemane.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch The Lady’s Companion?

Ad

All eight episodes of The Lady’s Companion are available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from Friday, March 28, 2025. Viewers can access this show as well as others on the extensive catalog of content on Netflix by subscribing to the platform with plans starting from $7.99 per month.

For an ad-free experience, users can upgrade to the Standard plan of $17.99 per month, while the premium plan comes at $24.99 and allows 4K streaming on four devices.

Ad

Exploring the plot of The Lady’s Companion

The Lady’s Companion tells the story of Elena Bianda, a 27-year-old ladies’ chaperone who is one of the most successful figures in the business of arranging marriage of young women with eligible bachelors in 1880s Madrid. The synopsis of the show reads:

“Elena’s success lies in her strict moral guidance for families while remaining attuned to the concerns of the young women she mentors—a delicate balance she has mastered flawlessly. Seeing her protégées walk successfully down the aisle is her life's purpose. Everything changes, however, when she arrives at the Mencía household and finds herself responsible for three sisters.”

Ad

Santiago accompanies Elena through her journey in the story. Their relationship in the series is marked by romantic tension and societal expectations. Moreover, Elena’s expertise is challenged when she's tasked to find suitable husbands for three wealthy Mencía sisters. Even though the Mencías are not royalty, they play significant roles in their societal circles.

Looking at the cast of The Lady’s Companion

Cristina, Sara, and Carlota in The Lady’s Companion (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The ensemble cast of this period drama is led by Nadia de Santiago playing Elena Bianda. She is previously known for starring in projects such as Cable Girls (2017-20), The Time it Takes (2021), and Las 13 rosas (2007). Her love interest Santiago is portrayed by Álvaro Mel, a television star whose credits include La Fortuna (2021), Paraíso (2021), and A Different View (2018).

Ad

The three Mencía sisters for whom Elena is tasked to find worthy suitors are Cristina, Sara, and Carlota. These three characters are essayed by Isa Montalbán (Bellas Artes, Jupiter Rain), Zoe Bonafonte (39 Premios Goya, Amar es para siempre), and Iratxe Emparan (The Snow Girl, Flipante Noa!), respectively.

Some of the supporting cast in the show are listed as follows:

Maria Caballero as Alicia (The First Omen, The Girl in the Mirror)

Adela Leiro as Doncella Marta (Land of Woman, Now and Then)

Sergio Pozo as Doctor Aguilar (Red Queen, A Perfect Story, 157)

Ad

The Lady’s Companion premieres on Netflix globally on March 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback