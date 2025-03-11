The Lady's Companion season 1 trailer revealed: What to expect from Netflix’s period romantic comedy?

The trailer for the first season of The Lady's Companion was released by Netflix on March 11, 2025. Fans of period dramas and romantic comedies are excited about it. This new show will debut on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

Created by Bambú Producciones, it will take viewers into the romantic world of Madrid in the 1880s. The show is about Elena's life as a renowned lady-in-waiting who helps young women with their dating and wedding plans.

Elena Bianda, the most famous lady-in-waiting in Madrid, is at the center of the first season of The Lady's Companion. Elena has helped more than 20 women find love through proper courtship, even though she is still young. Her success comes from being able to bring together strict morals with genuine concern for her ladies' problems.

When Elena is given the job of mentoring three sisters from the Mencía family, her life changes. This new challenge will test her skills and how she thinks about love, family, and duty.

What to expect from The Lady's Companion Season 1

A still from The Lady's Companion (Image via Netflix)

The Lady's Companion's first season will provide a scope for the viewers to experience an interesting part of life in Madrid in the 1880s. The story takes place in a time when social norms affect relationships, and Elena's character is at the center of it all.

She is the most respected chaperone and helps women from wealthy families get married and have happy lives. But her job as guardian of the Mencía sisters makes her normally organized life a mess. Each sister comes with their problems and hopes, and Elena has to deal with their issues while keeping up her professional image.

The series is based on real historical events and places, and it tells an interesting story by mixing historical details with interesting fictional drama. The Mencía sisters and Elena's changing relationship with them will be a big part of the season. It's a story about personal growth, friendship, and, of course, love.

The trailer: A sneak peek at The Lady's Companion Season 1

The recently released trailer gives fans a tantalizing preview of what’s to come. The trailer opens with a couple getting married, and the finest chaperone of the city, Elena Bianda, is seen crying.

With the happy atmosphere all around her, she sobs and states, "I adore love stories, especially ones with happy endings." It sounds ironic but Elena mentions, " The downside to my job is that if I do it well, it's over."

The trailer shows how Elena's work life, her moral compass, and her growing relationship with Santiago are all balanced in a delicate way. The setting is perfectly captured, with fancy costumes, grand sets, and a real sense of time that puts viewers right in the middle of 1880s Madrid.

From how well Elena gets along with the other characters to the wide shots of Madrid, the trailer sets the mood for a show with lots of romance, drama, and funny moments.

Cast of The Lady's Companion Season 1

A still from The Lady's Companion (Image via Netflix)

Elena, the main character, is played by Nadia de Santiago. She has to balance being a mentor and a matchmaker. Santiago is played by Álvaro Mel. His relationship with Elena is likely to change in surprising ways as the show goes on. One of the Mencía sisters, Cristina, is played by Isa Montalbán.

Zoe Bonafonte, Iratxe Emparán, and Tristán Ulloa also play important parts in the story. Carloto Cotta, Paula Usero, Candela Pradas, María Barranco, and many more are also in the cast.

The Lady's Companion season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix.

