7 historical dramas to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Leopard

Netflix’s The Leopard reimagines Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa’s novel as a lavish period drama about Sicily’s crumbling aristocracy during Italy’s unification.

Ad

Directed by Tom Shankland, with Laura Luchetti and Giuseppe Capotondi, it follows Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina, as his privileged world is shaken by Garibaldi’s 1860 invasion. This adaptation follows Luchino Visconti’s iconic 1963 film, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

Filmed in historic Sicilian palaces, The Leopard is a visual feast, featuring opulent banquets, elaborate costumes, and sweeping countryside shots. The show captures the prince’s struggle as his world fades away, bringing a fresh take on this timeless story.

Ad

Trending

The Leopard was released on Netflix on March 5, 2025. The series is founded on the Prince of Salina and his household going through an era of dramatic social turmoil in 19th-century Sicily.

If viewers liked The Leopard for its themes of aristocratic decline and political upheaval, here are seven similar shows exploring power, legacy, and historical change.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ad

The Great, and other historical dramas to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Leopard

1) The Empress (2 seasons)

The Empress depicts the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Image via Apple TV+)

The Empress (Die Kaiserin) is a German historical drama on Netflix, depicting the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, played by Devrim Lingnau, with Philip Froissant as Emperor Franz Joseph.

Ad

Released on September 29, 2022, it became Netflix's second-most-watched series worldwide for two weeks and the seventh most popular non-English series of the year, amassing over 150 million hours streamed.

The series follows 16-year-old Bavarian Duchess Elisabeth “Sisi” von Wittelsbach, who falls for Emperor Franz Joseph—originally meant to marry her sister, Duchess Helene. After their wedding, Sisi struggles with court politics, her controlling mother-in-law Archduchess Sophie, and Franz Joseph’s ambitious brother, Maximilian.

Ad

The Empress brings a woman's battle against a changing world, much as The Leopard describes Don Fabrizio's crumbling aristocracy.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Great (3 seasons)

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in The Great (Image via Hulu)

The Great (onscreen as The Great: An Occasionally True Story and once as The Great: An Almost Entirely Untrue Story) is a British-American satirical dark comedy-drama loosely inspired by Empress Catherine the Great's rise to power.

Ad

Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine and Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III (and his body double, Yemelyan Pugachev), the series was created by Australian playwright Tony McNamara, based on his 2008 play.

The Great takes a highly fictionalized approach, following Catherine’s early years and turbulent marriage to Peter III as she plots to overthrow her reckless and unfit husband to become Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler.

The Great is satirical in its approach to imperial disintegration, harking back to The Leopard's critique of rulers confronting inevitable change.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

3) The Serpent Queen (2 seasons)

Samantha Morton as the 16th century Queen of France, Cahterine (Image via Prime Video)

The Serpent Queen is an American historical drama about Catherine de' Medici, the 16th-century Queen of France, portrayed by Samantha Morton. Created by Justin Haythe, the series is based on Leonie Frieda’s 2004 nonfiction book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.

Ad

It premiered on Starz on September 11, 2022, and was renewed for a second season, which aired on July 12, 2024, before being canceled in October 2024.

The series tracks Catherine's path from a 14-year-old bride, tasked with bringing wealth and heirs to the Valois court, to a skilled political operator who thwarts the odds to reign over France for three decades.

The Serpent Queen depicts a strategist coping with political upheaval, a reflection of The Leopard's theme of adaptation to an era of change.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

4) The Spanish Princess (2 seasons)

Cahterine of Aragon struggles with cultural differences in The Spanish Princess (Image via Amazon)

The Spanish Princess is a historical drama limited series by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham. It was developed from Philippa Gregory's books The Constant Princess (2005) and The King's Curse (2014), and serves as a sequel to The White Queen and The White Princess.

Ad

The series focuses on Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope), the Spanish princess and England's Queen, being the first wife of King Henry VIII (Ruairi O'Connor).

Young Catherine of Aragon, daughter of Isabella and Ferdinand, travels to England to marry Arthur, Prince of Wales. Struggling with resentment and cultural differences, she and her court, including her Moorish lady-in-waiting Lina, face challenges.

She is shocked to learn the love letters she cherished were written by Arthur’s ambitious brother, Henry, Duke of York. With Arthur’s sudden death, her fate and the Spanish-English alliance rest on Prince Henry.

Ad

Spanish Princess reimagines the outsider queen fighting to stay, following the emphasis of The Leopard on nobles fighting against the currents of history.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Lionsgate, HBO Max

5) The Tudors (3 seasons)

The Tudors focuses on King Henry VIII (Image via Apple TV+)

The Tudors is a British-Canadian historical fiction series set in 16th-century England, created by Michael Hirst.

Ad

A collaboration between American, British, and Canadian producers, the show was primarily filmed in Ireland. Although named after the Tudor dynasty, it focuses specifically on the reign of King Henry VIII.

Tudors follows Henry VIII’s reign, marked by political intrigue, religious upheaval, and tumultuous marriages. His pursuit of an heir, shifting alliances, and the Reformation shape his rule, while personal and political betrayals take their toll.

The Tudors examines the weight of kingship and legacy, as does The Leopard's reflection on an aging prince watching his world change.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

6) Wolf Hall (2 seasons)

Wolf Hall details the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of Henry VIII (Image via Amazon)

Wolf Hall is a BBC television adaptation of Hilary Mantel's novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, detailing the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of Henry VIII.

Ad

The initial series, broadcast on BBC Two in 2015, details Cromwell's rise as he supports the king in getting a divorce from Anne Boleyn, whose subsequent execution is orchestrated.

Season 2 follows Cromwell at the height of his power, managing Henry’s marriages and handling court politics. However, rival factions plot against him, threatening his position and future.

Wolf Hall depicts the precariousness of power, providing an insight into political ambition that complements The Leopard's analysis of shifting power.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, PBS

7) The Borgias (3 seasons)

The Borgia family tries to scheme and eliminate rivals to secure power (Image via Prime Video)

The Borgias (2011–2013), created by Neil Jordan, is a historical drama set in Renaissance Italy. It follows the ruthless Borgia family as they scheme, manipulate, and eliminate rivals to secure power.

Ad

Jeremy Irons stars as Rodrigo Borgia, who becomes Pope Alexander VI through corruption, ruling amid scandal, betrayal, and fierce opposition.

Rodrigo’s son Cesare (François Arnaud) is a ruthless enforcer, while Lucrezia (Holliday Grainger) evolves from a political pawn into a powerful player. His reckless son Juan (David Oakes) fuels family tensions, while Cardinal della Rovere (Colm Feore) plots their downfall.

The Borgias captures a ruthless struggle for power, mirroring The Leopard's story of a privileged elite fighting to hold onto their status.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Paramount Plus

Viewers can watch the six-episode miniseries The Leopard on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback