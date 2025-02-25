7 shows to watch while waiting for '1923' season 2 finale

1923 is an American Western historical drama series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in leading roles. The first season was released in December 2022 and consisted of eight episodes.

Ad

1923 is focused on the Dutton family, and is a prequel to the series Yellowstone, based in Montana, where the Dutton family owns the biggest ranch. The story follows their tribulations at their ranch and the reservation that borders their land, called the Broken Rock Indian Reservation.

This series follows a similar pattern, where the story focuses on a Dutton family generation, and their crusade during the Great Depression. The show was recently renewed for a second season and was released on February 23, 2025. So far, only the first episode has been released, and fans of the show are waiting in anticipation for what happens in the eventual finale.

Ad

Trending

The following list is of shows that are similar in theme to 1923, and will keep viewers engaged till the release of the final episode.

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the author's opinions.

Succession, Godless, and five more shows similar to 1923 to watch while waiting for the finale.

1) Succession - Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV

Ad

A poster for Succession. (Image via Apple TV)

Succession is a 2018 satirical comedy-drama featuring an ensemble cast that includes Hiam Abbass, Brian Cox, Nicolas Braun, and Kieran Culkin. Similar to 1923, this series is based on one family's drama: the Roys. The family patriarch, Logan, suffers a decline in his health, and his four children compete for succession.

Ad

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are on the production team of this four-season black comedy show. Fans of 1923 will find this series memorable for its focus on family, inheritance, and cutthroat competition.

2) Deadwood - Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu

The main characters in Deadwood. (Image via Apple TV)

Deadwood is another American Western show released in 2004, running for three seasons till 2006. The series is set in South Dakota and was famous for its large cast list including Timothy Oliphant and Ian McShane. The story is focused on the Deadwood camp's development into a town.

Ad

The series' events are real and historical, narrated in a fictionalized setting. Viewers who enjoyed 1923 will find the historical element of Deadwood to be interesting.

3) Longmire - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

Robert Taylor in a poster for Longmire. (Image via Apple TV)

Released in 2012 and shot entirely in New Mexico, Longmire is a Western crime drama that is set in a contemporary environment. The show was renewed for six seasons and a total of 63 episodes. It stars Robert Taylor and Katee Sackhoff in leading roles as Walt Longmire and Vic Moretti. The series revolves around Walt, a sheriff in Wyoming who deals with crimes related to an Indian Reservation.

Ad

The series is inspired by Craig Johnsons's novel Walt Longmire Mysteries written in 2004. Fans of 1923 will appreciate the Western themes and a unique portrayal of a fictionalized Indian Reservation.

4) Godless - Netflix, Prime Video

A still from Godless. (Image via Apple TV)

Godless is a Western drama mini-series that was originally released on Netflix in November 2017. With a total of seven episodes, the series features Jack O'Connell and Michelle Dockery in lead roles. The series focuses on a town in New Mexico that is occupied entirely by women, called La Belle. An outlaw on the run from his menacing boss ends up in the same town.

Ad

The miniseries set in 1884 went on to win three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018. Viewers who enjoyed 1923 will love Godless for its unique portrayal of events in a Western drama.

5) Yellowstone - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Yellowstone. (Image via Apple TV)

An American neo-western drama that follows the story of 1923, Yellowstone was released on Paramount in 2018 and continued for five seasons until 2024. The main focus of the story is on the Dutton family which owns the Yellowstone ranch.

Ad

The cast includes Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes among others. Exactly like 1923, Yellowstone portrays how the family, led by the patriarch, tackles conflicts along the borders of their property.

6) 1883 - Prime Video, Apple TV, Paramount+

All the main characters from 1883, are in a poster. (Image via Apple TV)

This is another series directly related to 1923. The show,1883, is a prequel to the Western drama and was released only for one season, with a total of ten episodes. This story focuses on a previous generation of the Dutton family that existed before the Civil War. The story follows them leaving their original land in Tennessee, to travel in a wagon train to the west, eventually reaching Montana.

Ad

This is where they established the Yellowstone Ranch, which went on to receive the title of the biggest ranch in Montana. Viewers will love this series as it is so closely related to 1923 and essentially provides a backstory to several plot points.

7) The Last Kingdom - Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

Alexander Dreymon, in a still from The Last Kingdom. (Image via Apple TV)

Inspired by The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell, The Last Kingdom is a British historical drama that was initially released on BBC Two for two seasons. It aired for the next three seasons on Netflix. Furthermore, a full-length feature film related to the series, called Seven Kings Must Die was also released in 2023.

Ad

The story revolves around Uhtred, who witnesses his father's murder and the defeat of the Saxons, the community to which he belongs. He is adopted by the Vikings responsible for his father's death and is raised by his surrogate family. The plot changes again as his adopted family is killed, leaving Uhtred to decide which path to take. Fans of 1923 will find this series memorable for its historical element.

Apart from these shows, some honorable mentions that explore similar themes like 1923 are Peaky Blinders, Outlander, and Boardwalk Empire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback