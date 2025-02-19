8 British crime shows to watch if you liked Unforgotten

Unforgotten, containing six seasons and 36 episodes, continues to be a favorite among crime show fans because of its complex cases and detailed investigations. Unlike other investigative TV shows, Unforgotten focuses on cold cases which makes it all the more interesting because new clues are hard to come by and the team has to really dig deep to uncover the truth to give loved ones some closure.

Unforgotten has witnessed some cast changes over the years but fortunately for fans, it hasn't lost its lustre. From season one to season four, Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan works alongside DCI Cassie Stuart, portrayed by Nicola Walker. But from season five onwards, he is joined by Sinéad Keenan's DCI Jessie James instead.

While fans of Unforgotten wait for new episodes of season six to air, they should check out the engrossing British crime shows on this list that are equally compelling and suspenseful.

1) Silent Witness (1996)

Fans of Unforgotten will enjoy this gripping crime show (Image via BBC)

Unforgotten is interesting to watch because the cases the team handles aren't easy to solve. The same is the case with the crimes witnessed in Silent Witness containing 28 seasons and 248 episodes.

In this British crime show, the focus is on skilled forensic pathology experts who have to study the corpses recovered from various crime scenes to uncover clues that can help identify the cause of death. It boasts an ensemble cast that includes Amanda Burton, Emilia Fox, Tom Ward, David Caves, and many more.

The way the show uses clever red herrings to keep the viewers guessing is commendable. Like Unforgotten, Silent Witness thrives on fast-paced plots that are elevated by shocking twists, well-developed characters and intelligent dialogue.

Where to watch: Episodes of Silent Witness can be viewed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Roku.

2) New Tricks (2003)

New Tricks boasts interesting characters who the audience will find endearing (Image via BBC)

The team in Unforgotten re-open old cases that haven't been solved. The characters in New Tricks also undertake fresh investigations into previously unsolved cases. Containing 12 seasons and 107 episodes, this British crime show stars Alun Armstrong, Amanda Redman, James Bolam, Denis Lawson, and others.

Primarily, the show focuses on the Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad, a fictional division within London's Metropolitan Police Service on a mission to find fresh clues that can help solve unsolved crimes. The fact that every episode brings forth a new case gives fans something new to look forward to each time.

Like Unforgotten, the narrative of New Tricks allows plenty of space for character development which adds to the viewing experience. It also helps that the central characters have great on-screen chemistry with each other.

Where to watch: New Tricks is available for streaming on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

3) Lewis (2006)

Lewis, like Unforgotten, boasts complex cases that keeps the audience on their toes (Image via ITV)

Like Unforgotten, Lewis showcases how detectives always need to think on their feet when it comes to complicated cases. In the show containing nine seasons and 33 episodes, the central characters, Detective Inspector Robert Lewis and Detective Sergeant James Hathaway are portrayed by Kevin Whately and Laurence Fox respectively.

Set in Oxford, this British show follows the duo as they go about solving tricky cases using their quick wit and wisdom gained from experience. A spin-off of Inspector Morse which aired between 1987 and 2000, Lewis thrives on suspenseful plots that are difficult to predict.

It is also interesting to see the working partnership between Lewis and Hathaway who aren't exactly best buds but still manage to support each other professionally to solve cases quickly and competently.

Where to watch: Lewis can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Vera (2011)

This show thrives on its strong and compelling lead character (Image via ITV)

The audience finds the team in Unforgotten endearing because they are very passionate about finding answers. The same determination can also be witnessed in the lead character of Vera, containing 14 seasons and 54 episodes. Based on the Ann Cleeves' Vera Stanhope novels, this British crime show stars Brenda Blethyn in the lead.

Blethyn plays Vera, a detective chief inspector who is nearing retirement. Even though she is not the easiest person to get along with, it cannot be denied that she has a bright mind and routinely helps her team come to insightful conclusions that make it easier to find the perpetrators.

Blethyn's compelling performance certainly steals the show. Vera, like Unforgotten, also boasts striking cinematography that adds to the mysterious and gripping vibe of the plot.

Where to watch: Episodes of Vera are available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) From Darkness (2015)

This four-episode British crime show is perfect for a weekend binge (Image via BBC)

In Unforgotten, the team has to use old information and newly uncovered clues to solve the cases. The same method is also followed by the protagonist of From Darkness which contains a total of four episodes. In the lead is Anne-Marie Duff who plays Claire Church, a former police officer who wants to get away from the violence she has witnessed on the job.

However, when she is pulled back into an investigation that hints at the reemergence of a serial killer who hasn't been identified yet, Claire has to do everything in her power to find answers before the body count shoots up.

In many ways, From Darkness is similar to Unforgotten because it also focuses on the people who are affected most by the heinous crimes. The way the narrative balances the emotional aspect without letting it overshadow the investigation and vice versa is truly commendable.

Where to watch: From Darkness is available for streaming on Prime Video.

6) Strike (2017)

This well-written crime show with unexpected twists will appeal to thriller fans (Image via BBC)

The cases in Unforgotten are not straightforward but the team always finds a way to see them in a new light and uncover fresh clues. Similarly, Strike's protagonist also has a way of unearthing new leads that the police have been unable to find. Containing six seasons and 19 episodes, it stars Tom Burke in the lead.

In this show, based on J. K. Rowling's Cormoran Strike, Burke plays the titular character who is a war veteran turned private detective. He draws on his experiences from his time at the Special Investigation Branch to help solve particularly taxing cases. He is assisted by Holliday Grainger's Robin Ellacott.

The complex storytelling, similar to Unforgotten, is one of the biggest draws of Strike. Both Burke and Grainger do a great job of making their characters compelling and relatable.

Where to watch: Episodes of Strike can be viewed on Disney+, HBO, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) Traces (2019)

This show features likable characters who the audience will want to root for (Image via BBC)

The team in Unforgotten feels connected to all the cases they work on but for the lead character in Traces, the case at hand is very personal indeed. Containing two seasons and 12 episodes, it stars Molly Windsor as Emma Hedges, a young lab technician who moves back to her hometown with a renewed motive to find out the identity of the person who murdered her mother.

Emma receives assistance from Sarah Gordon and Kathy Torrance, portrayed by Laura Fraser and Jennifer Spence, both forensic professionals working at the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy.

Like Unforgotten, Traces amps up the tension with each episode that helps keep viewers glued to the screen. The cast really comes through in terms of immersive performances and perfectly portray the complexities of their characters.

Where to watch: Episodes of Traces are available on Prime Video.

8) A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2024)

This show thrives on a clever narrative elevated by relatable characters (Image via Netflix)

One of the things that comes through in Unforgotten is that unsolved cases can be especially traumatic for family and loved ones because they find it harder to move on. This same emotion can also be felt strongly in the narrative of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder which is based on Holly Jackson's novel.

Containing six episodes to date, the show was renewed for a second season last year. In the lead is Emma Myers who plays Pip Fitz-Amobi. Intelligent and resourceful, Pip decides to re-investigate an old case involving a girl from her school as her EPQ topic. When she starts getting closer to the truth, she realizes that the actual investigation was flawed.

Like Unforgotten, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is able to maintain the suspense till the very end. The show also benefits from well-developed characters who are hiding plenty of secrets underneath their unassuming exteriors.

Where to watch: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available for streaming on Netflix.

These well-made British crime shows, like Unforgotten, feature layered storytelling with a myriad of clever twists and turns that will keep the audience guessing.

