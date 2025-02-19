Apple TV+ reveals March release date for Be@rbrick, to feature music from Timbaland

Apple TV+ and Dreamworks Animation are teaming up to deliver Be@rbrick, a new CG animated series for family and kids. It is a music-driven show that is based on the iconic toy line of the same name from MEDICOM. The series spans over 13 episodes, featuring original music that comes from popular composers such as Timbaland.

Joining Dreamworks Animation in developing Be@rbrick is also Dentsu Inc. In a press release dated February 18, 2025, they revealed that together they aim to:

"Empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music."

Viewers will be able to tune in for the series when it premieres on Apple TV+ on March 21, 2025.

Be@rbrick's follows a band trying to pursue their dream

Jasmine and her band in the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Alongside the colorful and entertaining character designs, the show aims to bring along a story about inspiration and determination. Focusing on the character of Jasmine, who is in a band, the story revolves around her trying to chose her own destiny and manifest it.

She lives in a world where everyone's role is already chosen for them and in making sure that she gets to pursue her dream, she decides to take matters into her own hands. The narrative also follows her journey after she gets out of school and tries to figure out life while navigating various difficulties that come with it. Here's the official synopsis for the animated series via Apple TV+:

“BE@RBRICK follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same."

The synopsis continues:

"But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends will have to make it happen themselves."

Be@rbrick to feature music from Timbaland and more

A still from Be@rbrick (Image via Apple TV+)

Given that Be@rbrick is a music-driven series, its soundtrack is produced by the four-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Timbaland. Joining him are Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song, who have previously made original scores for XO, Kitty and Exploding Kittens respectively.

The upcoming series is developed by Meghan McCarthy, who has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. She also serves as a showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the show. She is joined by supervising producer Alex Almaguer, story editor Taylor Orci, and line producer Athena Hoffman.

The voice cast includes Brianna Brya as Jasmine, Skyla I’Lece as Holly, Isaiah Crews as Nick, Alison Jaye as Ada, and Noah Bentley as Klaus. This marks the latest collaboration between Apple TV+ and Dreamworks Animation, following the Emmy-nominated animated series Curses and Pinecone & Pony.

For further updates on the upcoming animated series, stay tuned with us.

