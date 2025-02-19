Ne Zha 2 overtakes Inside Out 2, becomes biggest animated movie worldwide

The Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has officially surpassed Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. According to Xinhua News Agency, with a staggering $1.72 billion in global box office revenue, the film has overtaken Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which previously held the title with $1.68 billion.

Ad

This marks a major milestone in animated cinema, making Ne Zha 2 the eighth highest-grossing film of all time. Released on January 29, 2025, it is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time in China. It has also broken records for IMAX movies and has reportedly performed better in China than Avengers: Endgame. According to Business Insider, Avengers: Endgame's collection in China was $632 million.

Box Office Mojo reported that Ne Zha 2 has climbed higher in box office rankings as the movie enjoys its worldwide release, surpassing The Lion King which garnered $1.657 billion worldwide.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Everything to know about Ne Zha 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ne Zha 2 is a 2025 Chinese animated fantasy adventure film directed by Jiaozi, also known as Yang Yu. Complementing the 2019 hit Ne Zha, the movie carries on the tale of the young hero endowed with magical abilities. Set in the magical realm of the Fengshen Universe, it develops the path of the titular character as he stands up for the town of Chentangguan against mightful forces.

Inspired by the 16th-century Chinese book The Investiture of the Gods, this installment scales Ne Zha's heroics. Particularly in China, the movie's original mix of folklore, mythology, and action has connected with viewers everywhere.

Ad

Also Read: Dr. Tim Davis on the mathematics behind Prime Target on Apple TV+ (Exclusive)

Production, direction, and cast of Ne Zha 2

Ad

Ne Zha 2 is distributed by Enlight Pictures, and directed by Jiaozi. Enlight Pictures is known for producing several famous projects, such as Confession of Pain, Missing, Lady Cop & Papa Crook and more.

The 2025 film builds on the Ne Zha series by combining Chinese mythology with more modern animation methods. Its production design is praised for its visuals, which include action scenes and characters with lots of small details.

The cast includes an ensemble of talented voice actors, with many reprising their roles from the first movie. Liao Yi voices the lead role of Ne Zha, while other key characters are voiced by actors such as Shen Yue, who plays the character of Feng Xin, and Zhang Bo, portraying the character of Li Jing.

Ad

Inside Out 2: The former record holder

Ad

The rise of Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 was released on June 14, 2024, following the success of the original Inside Out movie in 2015. Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, the film follows the journey of Riley, now a teenager, as she navigates the complexities of growing up. The emotions inside her mind, including Joy, Sadness, and Anger, are joined by new emotions that reflect the changes in Riley’s life.

Critical reception and box office success

Ad

Upon release, Inside Out 2 garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Until it was recently dethroned by Ne Zha 2, it ranked highest among animated films worldwide grossing $1.699 billion, as per Variety.

The emotional depth, relatable characters, and stunning animation of the movie reportedly contributed to its success. Rotten Tomatoes scored this film 91% on its Tomatometer, based on 319 reviews.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ne Zha 2 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback