Hulu not moving forward with A Court of Thorns and Roses adaption

A Court of Thorns and Roses adaptation has officially been scrapped by Hulu, bringing an end to the long-awaited project. This highly anticipated TV series was based on Sarah J. Maas’s widely popular book series, which blends fantasy and romance.

First announced in 2021, the project generated immense excitement among fans. However, despite early development, the series has now reached a dead end. The adaptation was being produced by 20th Television, a division of Disney, with Maas collaborating closely on the script alongside Ronald D. Moore.

On February 14, 2024, TVLine reported that Hulu had ceased development of the series. Earlier, it was reported that the series was still in the works, but it had no clear direction. The writer and actor strikes of 2023 significantly impacted the production timeline.

As of now, Disney and Hulu have not commented on the cancellation, and Maas is reportedly exploring other platforms once the rights expire.

The A Court of Thorns and Roses adaptation was expected to bring the bestselling fantasy world to life, but its fate now hangs in the balance. While the series will not proceed on Hulu, fans of the beloved series will have to wait for updates on whether another platform might pick it up.

Hulu cancels A Court of Thorns and Roses adaptation

Hulu has confirmed that the TV show based on A Court of Thorns and Roses will not continue. The project has been in the works since March 2021 under 20th Television, a Disney company. Maas and Ronald D. Moore, who is known for working on Outlander, worked together closely on the script.

In February 2024, a report confirmed that the show would not go ahead. Although it had never been officially canceled before this, earlier reports stated it was "no longer in development." While there was speculation that the project could be sold to other platforms, those plans have since been put on hold.

Several factors may have contributed to the project's shelving, including issues in the sector overall. The 2023 strikes led to delays and the cancellation of many planned projects. Also, since there were no clear casting plans, fans lacked fresh information about the show, and progress was halted.

What is A Court of Thorns and Roses about?

Sarah J. Maas' books are high fantasy, including A Court of Thorns and Roses. The first book follows a 19-year-old huntress, Feyre Archeron. One day, she kills a wolf that was really a faerie. The faeries take her to the realm of Prythian. She meets Tamlin, who is the High Lord of the Spring Court, there.

Feyre learns a lot about this magical world as she stays there longer. It turns out that everything she thought she knew about fairies was wrong. The show takes parts from well-known fairy tales like Beauty and the Beast and adds its own twists, making a world full of magic, romance, and suspense.

Following the success of the first book, Maas added more books to the series, such as A Court of Mist and Fury and A Court of Wings and Ruin. These books go into more detail about Feyre's journey and the growing trouble in Prythian. Fans keep coming back to the series because of how well it builds its world and how the characters' stories change over time.

Fans were quite disappointed when Hulu decided to shelve the A Court of Thorns and Roses adaptation.

