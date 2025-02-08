Hulu's Winner: Everything you need to know about the upcoming film starring Zach Galifianakis, Emilia Jones, and more

Winner, released originally on September 13, 2024, is now available on Hulu. This dark comedy drama directed by Susanna Fogel and written by Kerry Howley, is based on the true account of Reality Winner, a former NSA contractor. Precisely, Winner’s role is presented as a whistleblower in the 2016 Russian interference election scandal.

The story focuses on Winner's moral choices while she works for the U.S. Air Force and NSA. The movie features Emilia Jones as Reality Winner and offers a fresh twist on the whistleblower thriller. Through its incidents, the film also blends comedy with political drama.

The trailer of the movie carefully provides a sneak peek of Winner's childhood in Texas, her time in the U.S. Air Force, and why she chose to share secret information. Following the impact of her actions, Hulu's Winner seems to be an engaging watch for fans of real-life stories about political and ethical challenges.

Hulu's Winner highlights the journey of Reality Winner

A still from Hulu's Winner (Image via Hulu)

Hulu's Winner starts by showing Reality Winner (played by Emilia Jones). She is a young woman from Texas who goes through the U.S. Air Force and then works as a contractor for the NSA.

At first, Winner seems like a dreamer. However, with the progress of the story, she gets caught up in a big political scandal. The movie depicts her strong beliefs as well making her a whistleblower in U.S. history.

Winner, as a contractor for the NSA, raises concerns about her job when she chooses to leak secret documents on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

From her struggles, the pressure to stay silent, and then the consequences of her actions, the film presents everything vividly. It presents Winner not as a typical hero, but as a young woman torn between love for her country and the need for justice.

The film shows Winner’s relationships with her family and coworkers, especially her parents. The movie shows how her choice greatly affects her personal life and work. Hulu's Winner stands out because it uses dark humor to talk about serious issues like whistleblowing and political scandals.

Hulu's Winner: Trailer analysis

The trailer for Hulu's Winner explores Reality Winner's childhood in Texas and her experiences in the U.S. Air Force. We see how Winner moved from serving in Afghanistan to working for the NSA. The trailer also highlights an important moment in her career: when she leaked documents that showed Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

In the trailer, Reality is shown trying to understand the tricky world of national security. She wants to help others but also realizes the risks of revealing government secrets.

The trailer not only highlights her bravery but also shows the emotional impact on her, particularly on her relationship with her family, especially her father. The film mixes humor with serious themes.

Cast of the film

The cast of Winner makes the real story more engaging. Emilia Jones plays the main character, Reality Winner, delivering a detailed performance that shows the layers of the real-life whistleblower's story. Connie Britton and Zach Galifianakis play Billie and Ron Winner, her parents.

Kathryn Newton, famous for her role in Big Little Lies, plays Brittany Winner, Reality's sister. Annelise Pollmann plays a younger version of Reality. The film's supporting cast includes Danny Ramirez, Shannon Berry, and Averie Peters.

