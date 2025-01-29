8 movies to watch if you liked Nightbitch

Nightbitch is a dark comedy horror movie based on the novel by Rachel Yoder. It was released in theaters under Searchlight Pictures on December 6, 2024. The movie is now available to watch on Hulu and Disney+, and stars Amy Adams in the lead role, as a mother who works from home. She is also responsible for her child, as her husband is frequently away from work.

The story is about a mother who is convinced she is transforming into a dog and how this affects her family and social life. Despite being a recent release, it has won four awards and ten nominations.

If you have recently watched Nightbitch and are looking for movies of similar taste, this list will help you find great recommendations.

Tully, Mother!, Hereditary, and more movies exploring similar themes as Nightbitch

1) The Babadook (2014)

A still from The Babadook. (Image via Prime Video)

The Babadook is a dark psychological thriller much like Nightbitch, where a single mother and her child are under the threat of a monster named The Babadook. The movie was released on May 22, 2014, in Australian theaters and garnered worldwide attention.

The story is about the mother protecting herself and her son from this imaginary monster that uses bad memories to lure its victims into submission. The film won 56 awards, including three nominations for the Saturn Award. Fans of Nightbitch will like this movie for its supernatural aspects.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

2) Hereditary (2018)

A still from Hereditary, focusing on a grieving mother. (Image via Apple TV)

Hereditary is an A24 movie starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro. This was also the directorial debut for Ari Aster, who went on to direct Midsommar and Beau is Afraid. The story revolves around Annie, a mother of two children who tragically loses her daughter in an accident where her son is present. Strange occurrences follow, and she finds out her family is part of something sinister.

The movie won 52 awards, including the Saturn Award, and nominations including the Critics Choice Awards. Despite being a horror film, it has many overlaps with Nightbitch, making it a worthwhile watch for fans.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

3) Swallow (2019)

A still from Swallow, a movie about an expecting mother getting into an unexpected habit. (Image via Prime Video)

Swallow is a psychological drama starring Haley Bennett and Austin Stowell in lead roles. Although it had a world premiere on April 28, 2019, it was released in America by March 2020 through IFC Films. The story follows a young Hunter Conrad, recently married and pregnant, who gets into the habit of eating inedible objects.

She is diagnosed with pica and eventually ends up swallowing thumbtacks, metal figurines, and marbles. Written and directed by Carlo Mirabella Davis, this movie is a gripping watch for someone who recently went through Nightbitch.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

4) Black Swan (2010)

A still from Black Swan, a movie about a group preparing and performing Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. (Image via Prime Video)

Black Swan is another psychological thriller that focuses on ballet, specifically Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, and a ballerina's attempts to perfect her role as the Black Swan. The movie was released in America on December 3, 2010, with an ensemble cast including Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Vincent Cassel.

The film won 98 awards amongst 279 nominations, with Natalie Portman winning the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. The element of resilience, along with Nina's hallucinations, is what brings this movie in line with Nightbitch.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Tully ( 2018)

Charlize Theron in Tully, a movie about the relationship between a mother and her night nanny. (Image via Prime Video)

Tully is a comedy-drama released on May 4, 2018. It stars Charlize Theron as the lead actress alongside Mackenzie Davis. The story follows an exhausted Marlo, who is expecting her third child and is reluctant to hire a nanny to take care of him. After giving birth and experiencing immense stress from taking care of three babies, she finally caves in.

The movie explores the relationship between Marlo and her night nanny, played by Davis. Tully won four awards after its release and is a great watch if you liked the parenting aspect of Nightbitch.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

6) We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

Tilda Swinton in We Need to Talk About Kevin. (Image via Prime Video)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is a psychological thriller based on the novel by Lionel Shriver. Produced by the BBC and distributed in America by Oscilloscope Laboratories, this movie stars Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller. It follows the story of a retired travel writer, who is the mother of a convicted mass murderer. The film follows her in her past, as she recollects how she raised her son.

We Need to Talk About Kevin won 26 awards out of 66 nominations. For fans of Nightbitch, this is the perfect movie to watch, which focuses on reflection.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

7) Mother! (2017)

Jennifer Lawrence in Mother! (Image via Prime Video)

Released in 2017 and starring Jennifer Lawrence as Mother and Javier Bardem as Him, alongside Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer, Mother! is based on the Bible. This film was written and directed by Darren Aronofsky and distributed under Paramount Pictures. The story revolves around Mother and Him, who have started a life within a new, renovated house and have guests pouring in unexpectedly.

Following the story of the Bible, the film unravels mysteriously. The movie won nine awards, including a nomination for the Saturn Award. If you have watched Nightbitch, this movie will deliver on eeriness and mystique.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

8) Gone Girl (2014)

Ben Affleck in Gone Girl making an announcement. (Image via Apple TV)

Gone Girl is another psychological thriller inspired by the 2012 book of the same name by Gillian Flynn. Starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris, the movie revolves around the character of Affleck, Nick. His wife, Amy, goes missing, and he is now the prime suspect. The film was released in October 2014 through 20th Century Fox and grossed $370 million at the worldwide box office.

The movie won 64 awards and 188 nominations. Rosamund was an Academy Award nominee for her role of Amy in the movie. The story relies heavily on the chaotic and craftful nature of Amy, similar to the lead character in Nightbitch.

Where to watch: Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video

There are more movies thematically similar to Nightbitch apart from this list, including The Lobster, Antichrist, and The Witch. These films are a great addition to your list of psychological dramas.

