8 shows to watch if you like Paradise on Hulu

Paradise is a political thriller series created by Dan Fogelman, starring James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, and Sterling K. Brown. It premiered on Hulu on January 26, 2025.

The plot centers on Collins, a Secret Service agent accused of assassinating President Bradford. As he seeks to clear his name, recover stolen national secrets, and uncover the real perpetrator, Collins is forced to confront tough questions about his surroundings and reassess his beliefs.

The shocking twist at the end of the first episode has left fans buzzing. For those who enjoyed the political intrigue, conspiracy, and suspense of Paradise on Hulu, here are eight similar recommendations.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Awake, 11.22.63, and 6 other shows to watch if you like Paradise

1) 11.22.63 (2016)

James Franco as Jake Epping (Image via Prime Video)

James Franco plays Jake Epping, a high school teacher sent back in time by a friend (Chris Cooper) to stop the 1963 assassination and solve a significant mystery. However, Jake quickly discovers that altering history is risky because the past fights back.

11.22.63 is a miniseries based on Stephen King's 2011 novel that consists of eight episodes that follow a time traveler attempting to stop the assassination of JFK.

It features a protagonist tangled in political events, tasked with altering history, similar to the situation in Paradise involving an assassination.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

2) The Night Agent (2023)

The Night Agent (Image via Netflix)

The Night Agent is an action thriller created by Shawn Ryan, based on Matthew Quirk's novel. Starring Gabriel Basso as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, it premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023.

Peter is drawn into a conspiracy involving a mole within the U.S. government. To protect the nation, he embarks on a dangerous mission to find the traitor, all while safeguarding former tech CEO Rose Larkin from those responsible for her aunt and uncle's murder.

Similar to Paradise, The Night Agent follows an agent uncovering a government conspiracy, balancing personal stakes and national security, much like Collins' investigation of a political conspiracy in the former.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Diplomat (2023)

The Diplomat (Image via Netflix)

Debora Cahn is the author of the political thriller series The Diplomat. In the show, Laura Benanti plays Kate Wyler, the newly appointed American ambassador to the United Kingdom, who must forge relationships, negotiate a global crisis, and establish her authority in her new position. She must do this while juggling her failing marriage to Hal Wyler.

Akin to Paradise, this political thriller follows the lead character, who is mired in political crises, not unlike Collins' efforts to find the truth.

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock

4) The Agency (2024)

The Agency (Image via Paramount+ with Showtime)

The Agency is a spy thriller series produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Richard Gere. It premiered on November 29, 2024, and is based on the French series created by Éric Rochant.

The series revolves around CIA operative Martian, who, after years of living an undercover life, is ordered back to London Station. However, when a former lover reappears, he must balance his mission with personal feelings that tug him into a deadly game of international espionage.

Like Paradise, The Agency concerns itself with covert operations, themes of identity, and moral conflict—the same with which Collins wrestled in his mission and personal values in Paradise.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video

5) Severance (2022)

Severance (Image via Apple TV+)

In the science fiction psychological thriller Severance, Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, an employee at Lumon Industries who undergoes a "severance" program that separates his personal and work memories.

Workers on classified projects at Lumon go through the "severance" process, which results in the creation of two separate selves: an "Innie" at work who has no memory of the outside world and an "Outie" who has no recall of their work life.

Severance and Paradise deal with the psychological impact of leading a double life. The former delves into the partitioning of memory in a work environment, and the latter looks into the division between an agent's private life and his official mission as a government spy.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

6) Awake (2012)

Awake (Image via NBC)

Awake, a police procedural drama, aired on NBC for one season from March 1 to May 24, 2012. The series centers on Michael Britten, portrayed by Jason Isaacs, a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department.

After a car accident involving his wife, Hannah, and son, Rex, Michael begins switching between two realities when he sleeps—one where Hannah died and one where Rex died. Unable to distinguish which reality is real, he uses information from each world to solve cases in the other.

Though of a different genre, Awake shares psychological depth with Paradise and deals with personal dilemmas, blurring the lines between reality and internal strife.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Sugar (2024)

Sugar (Image via Apple TV+)

Sugar is a neo-noir mystery drama series starring Farrell. It offers a contemporary take on the classic private detective story set in Los Angeles, following John Sugar, a private investigator hired to investigate the disappearance of a movie producer's granddaughter.

In season 2, Sugar returns to Los Angeles to work on another missing person case while continuing his search for his missing sister.

Like Paradise, Sugar combines personal investigations with larger conspiracies in search of hidden truths and to negotiate complicated situations.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

8) FlashForward (2009)

FlashForward (Image via ABC)

Brannon Braga and David S. Goyer's television adaptation of FlashForward ran on ABC for one season from September 24, 2009, to May 27, 2010. The series is based on the 1999 novel Flashforward by Canadian science fiction writer Robert J. Sawyer.

The plot is centered around a mysterious event that made almost everybody in the world lose consciousness for two minutes and 17 seconds on October 6, 2009. During this blackout, visions of people on April 29, 2010, showed up—visions that pertain to people's lives in a span of six months leading into the future.

FlashForward and Paradise explore the repercussions of unexplained events that change the course of the future and uncover a conspiracy as characters try to come to terms with the consequences of knowing things they shouldn't.

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video

Viewers can stream all five episodes of Paradise on Hulu.

