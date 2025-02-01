7 best characters from The Night Agent

Netflix's The Night Agent enthralled viewers with its fast-paced storytelling when it first released in 2023. Based on Matthew Quirk's novel, the show became so popular among subscribers that it was renewed for a second season within a week. Starring Gabriel Basso in the lead, The Night Agent focuses on an FBI agent who starts working as a Night Action telephone operator at the White House.

The second season, which was released last month, delivered more of the action-packed drama that fans adored in the previous season. Although The Night Agent thrives on its well-written screenplay, the real highlight has to be the well-developed characters who make it easy for viewers to become invested in the clever plot twists.

Even though there are many memorable characters in The Night Agent, there are some, mentioned on this list, who are a cut above the rest.

Chelsea Arrington, Rose Larkin, and five other characters from The Night Agent who add depth to the narrative

1) Ashley Redfield

The Night Watch fans had no trouble hating this despicable character (Image via Netflix)

In The Night Agent, Christopher Shyer plays Ashley Redfield, the Vice President of the United States. Seeing as he holds such a high position in the government, viewers expected him to make wise decisions with the nation's best interests at heart but Ashley certainly didn't live up to that expectation.

Instead, he was more than willing to risk the lives of innocent civilians in order to eliminate one target he wanted to get rid of. If this wasn't enough reason for viewers to hate him, he gave them another when he decided to pin the death of his daughter on his eldest daughter without thinking of the impact it would have on her mental well-being.

However, it is true that every good story needs a cruel and hateful villain, and The Night Agent's Ashley Redfield fits the bill, and then some. Therefore, fans will always remember this menacing character.

2) Chelsea Arrington

Chelsea in The Night Agent comes across as relatable and endearing (Image via Netflix)

It is always a treat when action-thrillers feature strong female characters who can help those in need instead of waiting to be rescued. Fola Evans-Akingbola's character in The Night Agent, Chelsea Arrington, is one great example of the same.

Chelsea is an ambitious U.S. Secret Service agent and it is understood that nothing was handed to her. She has had to overcome many adversities to get to where she is and that makes the audience respect her. Her methods might not exactly be by the book but she still finds a way to get things done.

Usually, secret service agents come across as cold-hearted and calculated but thankfully, Chelsea isn't completely devoid of feelings. When she leads Maddie's protective detail, it is easy to see that she genuinely cares for her and worries about her safety.

3) Diane Farr

Diane Farr kept everyone in the dark about her real intentions (Image via Netflix)

When the audience is first introduced to The Night Agent's Diane Farr, they cannot help but be impressed by the confident and resourceful White House Chief of Staff. In fact, she even manages to get into the good books of the protagonist, Peter Sutherland, who seems to be a pretty good judge of character.

But as time passes, fans of The Night Agent realize that Diane isn't actually as sincere as she tries to project. Hong Chau certainly deserves credit for being able to perfectly capture the duality of her complex character.

Shrewd and cunning, she easily fooled the people around her, which includes Peter. Like Ashley Redfield, Diane Farr was another The Night Agent antagonist who the audience loved to hate.

4) Ellen

Ellen's tragic past makes her character more intriguing (Image via Netflix)

Cinephiles have seen their fair share of assassins on screen over the years. While some are meticulous and methodical, others are more impulsive and unpredictable. Fans would agree that Ellen from The Night Agent falls in the latter category. Portrayed by Eve Harlow, Ellen learned all the tricks of the trade from Phoenix Raei's Dale.

While it is true that in terms of skills, Ellen might be a step or two behind Dale but when it comes to a rich backstory, Ellen comes out as a frontrunner. Thanks to her violent profession, Ellen comes across as tough and unaffected by death but her emotional side springs to the surface when she loses the person she loves.

The Night Agent's Ellen is particularly interesting because despite being good at what she does, she yearns for a normal life which hints that she didn't enter this line of work out of interest, but out of need.

5) Erik Monks

Fans of The Night Agent appreciated Erik Monks' well-executed character arc (Image via Netflix)

It is true that characters who evolve as part of the storyline always have a bigger impact on viewers and the creators of The Night Agent knew exactly how to use it to their advantage. In the Netflix show, many characters mature after becoming involved in life-changing circumstances, including Erik Monks, portrayed by D. B. Woodside.

A veteran U.S. Secret Service agent, Erik got shot while on duty and had to take time off to recover. During this time, he also gets addicted to pain pills. After getting clean, he returns to service and finds himself working under Chelsea. Of course, it isn't smooth sailing since because they have different methods of doing things but he was still able to approach the situation with patience and understanding.

Erik always strived to be the best version of himself, despite his flaws, and that is what endeared him to fans around the world.

6) Peter Sutherland

Peter is a compelling protagonist who the audience can relate to (Image via Netflix)

Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland is one of the main reasons why fans tune in to The Night Agent, season after season. In terms of being a memorable protagonist, he checks all the right boxes which includes a rich backstory, an earnest demeanor and a relentless drive to save innocent lives.

In the beginning, Peter is the perfect example of wasted potential. It is easy to see that he belongs on the field and not stuck behind the desk. And so, when Peter is forced to spring into action, the audience cannot help but root for the determined and quick-witted FBI agent.

Basso also deserves credit for being able to bring a certain charm and depth to the character which helps elevate the overall storytelling as well.

7) Rose Larkin

It was heartening to see Rose look out for Peter whenever he needed help (Image via Netflix)

Like Chelsea, Rose Larkin is another captivating female character in The Night Agent who comes into her own as the plot progresses. Portrayed by Luciane Buchanan, Rose first comes into the picture when her aunt and uncle are murdered. She is obviously scared and confused about what is happening but Peter comes to her aid.

Once Rose starts to come out of her shell, it becomes obvious that she is intelligent, bold and courageous. In fact, she turned out to be sharper than Peter because she was right in not trusting Diane.

The thing that viewers like most about Rose is that she isn't one to sit on the sidelines. She is ready to do whatever it takes to protect the people she cares about and is always ready to put her cybersecurity skills into action.

These characters from The Night Agent are particularly memorable because they add that extra pizzazz to the thrilling narrative.

