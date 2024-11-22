5 shocking revelations from Netflix's Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy documentary

Netflix's latest release Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, which came out on November 20, 2024, has captured the attention of viewers. This is because the documentary film, lasting approximately 1 hour and 24 minutes, presents several surprising insights that were previously unknown, along with some that were known but had been forgotten by the masses because they were normalized.

One notable insight focused on the concept of recycling, which is now regarded as the "morally correct thing to do." Netflix's Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy examined this practice in detail and emphasized how large corporations and countries exploit developing nations and their cheap labor to dispose of and manage their waste.

They often do this without meeting the required conditions, which includes providing the necessary protective gear essential for working in such hazardous environments.

This often results in workers handling items that contain hazardous chemical substances such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and others. When these substances come in contact with the skin, they can lead to various health issues, including poisoning and even death if exposure continues over long periods.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy. Readers' discretion is advised.

5 astonishing revelations highlighted in Netflix's Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy documentary

1) The complicated process of recycling

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy highlighted the truth behind the process of recycling (Image via Getty)

Wrapped in the guise of ethical practices, Netflix's Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy reveals what occurs behind the scenes after individuals discard items that have remained unused for months at their local stores for recycling.

Wealthy nations, with their rising labor costs and desire to uphold their developed status, often dispose of these discarded items in landfills located in developing and underdeveloped countries.

The documentary simplifies how electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, and computers frequently contain hazardous substances that can pose major risks to those involved in their recycling.

The availability of cheap labor without the obligation to provide equipment (due to the lack of sufficient labor laws) that could assist their work and ensure safety enables individuals from developed countries to accomplish their tasks at a low cost. This also allows them to avoid the repercussions of the recycling process.

2) Mass consumerism thrives on the concept of instant gratification

Mass consumerism survives on instant gratification (Image via Getty)

Whether it's a negative experience or an unfortunate day, nothing is more satisfying than a cup of coffee for a caffeine enthusiast seeking that quick dopamine rush. The documentary Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy on Netflix emphasizes how individuals pursuing instant satisfaction through purchases keep the consumer economy alive.

Numerous items are bought just for the thrill of it. For instance, even with plenty of t-shirts, it almost becomes essential for some to acquire the latest trends worn by others to feel connected with them.

Many t-shirts may likely remain unused, but the desire to buy the newest one overshadows the reality that the person already owns enough. This lies at the heart of mass consumerism.

3) The market is structured to benefit the system of capitalism rather than the consumers

The market mechanism benefits the system of capitalism (Image via Getty)

Often, individuals are lured by the appeal of major discounts and seasonal promotions. These offer consumers the impression that they are benefiting from the purchases made during these times.

However, Netflix's Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy exposes this phenomenon and shows how large corporations use marketing strategies to draw in consumers. Although some might think they are acquiring products at a low price, with some even assuming that the selling company is losing money, that is not true.

Even when items are available for sale, companies typically achieve a slim profit margin. And, even if they are not, the earlier sales they made are sufficient to ensure they profit from their investment.

4) The practice of shopping online has led to mindless spending

Online shopping leads to mass consumption (Image via Getty)

Purchase Now: The Shopping Conspiracy emphasizes the stark differences in consumer behavior between offline and online shopping methods. In offline stores, strategies such as placing essential items at the back of the store compel customers to pass by unnecessary products before reaching their intended aisle, resulting in impulsive buys.

Conversely, online shopping employs strategies such as product recommendations based on user preferences, and promotional offers for reaching a specific spending threshold, to encourage additional spending.

That said, online shopping usually results in greater overspending since products are just a click away. Even if one can successfully navigate away from a website, it has effective means of luring you back with targeted advertisements that can attract you to make purchases you may not genuinely need.

5) There are numerous individuals involved in undercover efforts to discover the secrets of large corporations

Several people work undercover to expose the malpractices of huge corporations (Image via Getty)

The ideas of capitalism and mass consumption are familiar to many. However, people actively engage in it and contribute to its continuation. There are some individuals and groups who continuously strive to expose the hidden truths of large corporations that cause more harm than benefit for the planet and its inhabitants.

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy features Jim Puckett, who is the founder of a non-profit organization known as Basel Action Network, dedicated to minimizing toxic waste on our planet.

He refers to himself as a “waste investigator” in the documentary and discloses that he and his associates have been installing tracking devices in old electronics, transporting these devices to waste disposal centers, and monitoring where this e-waste eventually ends up.

Like him, numerous individuals and organizations are working to reveal the unethical practices of large corporations that harm both people and the environment in the hopes of a better future.

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy is currently streaming on Netflix.

