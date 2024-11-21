7 shows to watch while waiting for the FBI: International season 4 finale

FBI: International is a police procedural series about a team of FBI agents investigating crime and terrorism abroad. With their headquarters in Budapest, these special agents try their best to locate and subdue the threats to global security.

This is the third show in the FBI franchise. With its tagline “Justice has no borders’, this action-packed thriller promises viewers intense investigations and high-stakes missions as the team tackles crimes.

The two season four finale episodes of FBI: International will air on December 3 and 4, 2024 (Episodes 6 and 7). Meanwhile, viewers can enjoy shows from this list while waiting for the conclusion.

1) Mindhunter (2017)

In Mindhunter, FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, along with psychologist Wendy Carr, run the Behavioral Science Unit at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Together, they launch a research project to interview serial killers and study their psychological patterns, hoping the findings will help solve future cases.

The show is based on the 1995 non-fiction book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Both Mindhunter and FBI: International focus on FBI agents solving crimes through teamwork, exploring the psychological and tactical aspects of criminal investigations.

Where to watch: Both seasons of Mindhunter are available on Netflix.

2) The Blacklist (2013)

James Spader as Raymond Reddington in The Blacklist (Image via Instagram/@nbcblacklist)

What happens when the FBI's most wanted fugitive turns himself in at the FBI headquarters?

The show is about criminal Raymond Reddington, played by James Spader, vowing to help the FBI in finding the criminals on the “blacklist”. The only condition is that he must work with an amateur profiler agent Liz Keen played by Megan Boone.

The Blacklist and FBI: International are both crime dramas that feature government agents working to catch criminals.

Where to watch: All 10 seasons of The Blacklist are available on Netflix.

3) True Detective (2014)

True Detective is an American anthology crime drama television series that follows detectives Marty Hart played by Woody Harrelson and Rust Cohle played by Matthew McConaughey as they investigate a bizarre serial killer. The murderer leaves eerie traces such as antlers, trinkets, and tattoos on his female victims.

The series unfolds two intertwined mysteries, separated by 17 years, blending elements of dark themes like sorcery, satanism, and the occult. In both FBI: International and True Detective, the detectives try to hunt down the predators.

Where to watch: Four seasons of True Detective are available for streaming on HBO.

4) The Wire (2002)

This 2000s classic series follows detective James McNulty and his team as they investigate a murder linked to drug kingpins and cartels. The series intertwines politics and crime through the perspectives of both detectives and criminals.

The Wire aired for five seasons, challenging corrupt institutions as it explored the dynamics between powerful kingpins, local drug suppliers, and the families impacted by the drug trade.

In season two of FBI: International, the team investigates an illegal weapons trafficking ring much like in The Wire where they deal with drug trafficking.

Where to watch: Watch this classic crime-detective show on HBO.

5) Broadchurch (2013)

Olivia Colman as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller in Broadchurch (Image via Instagram/@theoliviacolman_)

Broadchurch is a crime drama set in the fictional town of Broadchurch. It follows Detective Inspector Alec Hardy played by David Tennant and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller played by Olivia Colman.

When the body of an 11-year-old boy is discovered, the peaceful town where everyone knows each other becomes the focus of intense media attention. The murder sends shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

The second series in Broadchurch focuses on bringing Danny's killer to justice while revisiting a case that haunts Detective Hardy. The third and final series, which aired on February 27, 2017, centers on the r*pe of Trish Winterman at a birthday party, while the Latimer family continues to struggle with the aftermath of Danny's death.

Although Broadchurch is set in a small town and FBI: International deals with cases abroad, the detectives in both shows deal with heightened emotions surrounding the cases.

Where to watch: The British drama series Broadchurch is available on Peacock, Prime Video.

6) Fargo (2014)

Martin Freeman as Lester Nygaard in Season 1, Fargo (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Inspired by the classic 1996 movie of the same name, Fargo is a crime drama written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. Each season features new characters and unique crime stories.

Expect gritty murders, unexpected attackers, g*nshots, and blood – all the things that will keep viewers on edge and hooked until the end to find out if the killers get away or if the police uncover their darkest secrets.

Same as FBI: International, Fargo also has a bunch of notorious killers on the loose and it is all a matter of time before they are caught.

Where to watch: This anthology series comprising six seasons is available on Prime Video.

7) Criminal Minds: Evolution (2005)

The COVID-19 pandemic serves as the backdrop for the 16th season of the crime drama Criminal Minds, now titled Criminal Minds: Evolution.

This season, the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) members meticulously analyze crime scenes to identify unsubs (unknown subjects) responsible for the crimes. The pandemic has led to a rise in serial killers, and the BAU must work to track them down, unmasking one criminal at a time.

Both Criminal Minds: Evolution and FBI: International centers around FBI profilers working to investigate high-level crimes.

Where to watch: Season 16 of Criminal Minds is now out on Prime Video.

As viewers await season four of FBI: International which is less than a month away, it is the perfect time to catch up on other shows like The Blacklist and The Wire.

