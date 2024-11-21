10 romantic Christmas movies you can stream right now

Nothing compares to the charm of Christmas movies. The magic of romantic holiday movies is a beautiful union of love and the holiday spirit.

Fan favorites include the classic Love Actually, which weaves in and out of various love stories during the holiday season. The Holiday, another favorite, is a film in which two women switch homes and find romance in unexpected places. Falling for Christmas, Bridget Jones's Diary, are among the movies that bring both comedy and poignancy to the stories.

Grab a bag of popcorn and snuggle in, as these 10 romantic Christmas movies are sure to warm hearts and spread cheer throughout the holiday season.

Trending

Love Actually, The Holiday, and 10 romantic Christmas movies perfect to make the holiday season more enjoyable

1) Love Actually (2003)

a still from Love Actually (image via Universal Pictures)

In a heartwarming blend of love stories, Love Actually captures the magic of the holiday season. Set in London, the film weaves together multiple narratives, showcasing various forms of love—from romantic to familial. The ensemble cast features stars like Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, and Alan Rickman, each bringing their characters to life with charm and depth.

Fans love this movie because it is relatable, surrounding around love, loss, and the courage to convey feelings. The film reminds the viewers that even in unexpected moments, love is present. With the sprinkle of humor added to poignant moments, Love Actually is full of warmth, making it perfect for the festive season.

2) The Holiday (2006)

a still from The Holiday (image via Universal Pictures)

In this romantic holiday twist, The Holiday tells the story of two women from opposite sides of the globe trading homes for the holidays. Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz, is a high-powered businesswoman living in Los Angeles who is still reeling from an unexpected breakup. Iris, on the other hand, is a heartbroken columnist residing in England, desperate to move on from her cheating ex.

When they exchange houses, each woman finds love where they least expected it—Amanda with Iris's brother Graham (Jude Law) and Iris with quirky composer Miles (Jack Black). The movie poignantly explores themes of self-discovery and magical new beginnings.

The humor mixed with heartwarming moments is just what the fans adore. Boasting a great cast and some seriously gorgeous scenery, The Holiday is a merry choice this Christmas and should appeal to those needing a little warmth and laughter during the winter months.

3) Falling for Christmas (2022)

a still from Falling for Christmas (image via Netflix)

Falling for Christmas is a warm, charming holiday romance about the festive season. It tells the tale of Sierra Belmont, a spoilt heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident, and is stranded in a cozy lodge run by widower Jake.

In her new predicament, Sierra learns important lessons about love, family and happiness beyond wealth.

Fans adore the mix of comedy and romance, making it a widely accepted Christmas watch. With the cozy vibes and uplifting message, Falling for Christmas will surely spread cheer this holiday!

4) Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

a still from Bridget Jones's Diary (image via Universal Pictures)

Bridget Jones's Diary is a charming tale of true love and self-discovery, presenting the hilarious trials of single life. Bridget, an ultra-relatable thirty-something woman played by Renée Zellweger, decides to chronicle her wild, crazy love life in a diary. Torn between her wonderfully charming yet unreliable boss Daniel, played by Hugh Grant, and the reliable yet annoyingly cold Mark, played by Colin Firth, every turn leads to comic hilarity and heartfelt realization.

The film tackles self-acceptance and the quest for true love, making it quite fitting for viewing over the holidays. The viewers can't help but love Bridget's humility and the comedic mishaps she experiences while trying to better herself.

5) The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

a still from The Knight Before Christmas (image via Netflix)

What happens when a chivalrous knight meets chaos in modern life? The Knight Before Christmas weaves an intriguing romance with holiday magic. Sir Cole, a noble knight from the 14th century, gets whisked off to present-day Ohio on a quest given by a mysterious crone. Confused by the brilliant aspects of the new world, he runs into Brooke, a high school teacher who has lost faith in love.

As Cole delves into this new reality, he finds friendship, acts of kindness, and the true meaning of Christmas. Full of funny moments, the movie combines hearty lessons in love and self-discovery. With endearing performances and a festive mood, The Knight Before Christmas will enchant viewers looking for light-hearted cheer this holiday season.

6) Christmas At The Palace (2018)

a still from Christmas At The Palace (image via Lifetime)

In this enchanting story of an unexpected romance, Christmas at the Palace brings holiday magic alive. Centering around Katie, a brilliant figure skater, it chronicles her invitation to perform in a royal ice-skating show in the fairytale-like country of Belsania. This is where she crosses paths with Prince Edward, wrestling with his royal duties and pressures from his family.

Through their shared passions, Katie and Edward understand the true meaning of loving and sacrifice. Themes of pursuing one's dreams and the value of family during the festive season are captured beautifully in this film.

With breathless winter scenery and heart-warming moments, Christmas at the Palace will be ideal for fans looking for a cozy holiday vibe. This charming movie sends a lot of warmth and cheer—it's an ideal film to incorporate into any Christmas movie lineup.

7) Journey Back To Christmas (2016)

a still from Journey Back To Christmas (image via Hallmark Media)

What if a single act of kindness could connect decades? Journey Back to Christmas is the magical tale of Nurse Hanna, played by Candace Cameron Bure, who travels from the 1940s—after a tragic accident involving a winter storm—to 2016. She struggles to adjust to the new world and discovers how an act from her past has impacted the present.

As Hanna helps a modern family cherish the magic of Christmas, she learns valuable lessons in love, hope, and the importance of connection. The film's themes of kindness and indomitable spirit, especially during the holiday season, remind the viewers how lasting change can result from the smallest gesture.

With its nostalgic charm and uplifting message, Journey Back to Christmas exudes festive cheer, perfect for fans seeking heartwarming holiday fare. Heartfelt performances coupled with a touching plot make this movie an exemplary entry into any holiday movie lineup. It shows how love transcends time and even the darkest moments can be illuminated by the spirit of Christmas.

8) Last Christmas (2019)

a still from Last Christmas (image via Universal Pictures)

Last Christmas took a completely new turn in the genre of romantic comedies. It's about love, loss, and self-discovery. Kate, played by Emilia Clarke, undergoes all sorts of challenges: a heart transplant, family drama, and an intense love life. She then meets Tom, played by Henry Golding, who brings some much-needed spark into her life.

But here's the kicker: Tom's past with Kate makes their relationship multilayered. As their story surfaces, Kate faces her feelings and learns to have fun once more. With great supporting roles by Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson, this movie makes for a reflective and heartwarming watch this holiday season.

From humor to romance and poignancy, Last Christmas is a delightfully tumultuous romp through life's complexities. Perfect for an in-home movie night, it connects with fans looking for a story of love, reflection, and personal growth.

9) The Princess Switch (2018)

a still from The Pincess Switch (image via Netflix)

Ever wondered how it feels when roles are flipped? The Princess Switch has that feel, amazingly adding romance and cheer. It is a story wherein Stacy, a baker from Chicago played by Vanessa Hudgens, accidentally finds her doppelganger in Duchess Margaret. Since Christmas is just around the corner, they decide to flip their lives around for a few days.

What follows is an adorable mix-up of mistaken identities and budding love affairs. As Stacy falls for Prince Edward, Margaret gets the free-spirited feeling of being a normal girl with Kevin, Stacy's best friend. The movie checks most of the boxes: love, identity, and holiday magic. Heartwarming moments with an overall festive backdrop make this movie ideal for the holidays. Plus, Hudgens shines in a double role, and so for fans looking to get into the seasonal fun, it's nothing short of a must-watch!

10) The Trouble with Mistletoe (2017)

a still from The Trouble with Mistletoe (image via Lifetime)

Love and holiday chaos collide in the charming, heartwarming romantic comedy, The Trouble with Mistletoe. The story follows Willa, played by Jen Lilley, a pet groomer who has sworn off love after a tough breakup. Just when she thinks she's found her groove, in walks Keane, portrayed by Justin Gaston—her high school crush and now an infuriating presence.

Reluctantly helping Keane train for his family's holiday party, Willa ignites sparks amid the chaos. Relevant motifs of forgiveness, second chances, and a little magic in the air round out this touching love story. With its easygoing humor and relatable characters, this is a movie for those cold winter nights with cocoa on tap. It reminds viewers that sometimes love strikes when least expected, just like mistletoe during a holiday party.

With these ten romantic movies, love is just a play button away. So dim the lights, grab a cozy blanket, and let the heartwarming stories unfold this holiday season!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback