Falling for Christmas review: Is the new Netflix film worth watching?

Who needs early Christmas presents when they can have Lindsay Lohan on the big screen again with Netflix's latest Christmas rom-com, Falling for Christmas?

The delightful film, directed by Janeen Damian, marks the return of Mean Girls fame Lindsay Lohan from what seems like an eternal break. The new Christmas flick, which dropped on Netflix on November 10, does mark her return with a loud bang.

Paired opposite the equally delightful Chord Overstreet, the film explores a high-society girl and hotel heiress' near-fatal accident and rediscovery after ending up in a local bed and breakfast joint run by a handsome single father.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet star in holiday rom-com ‘Falling For Christmas.’



A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from amnesia and finds herself in the care of a lodge owner in the days leading up to Christmas.



Disclaimer: The review in this article is purely the author's thoughts.

Falling for Christmas isn't perfect by any means, but it is perhaps one of the best in what it is meant to be. It is quirky, self-deprecating, and very clever, all the while being aware of its own inconsistencies and drawbacks. All in all, it is a thoroughly enjoyable film with enough rewatch value.

Falling for Christmas review: A treat for holiday season fans all around

Karl Delossantos @karl_delo FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS is a goddamn delight and everything you want from a silly holiday rom-com: over the top camp characters, ridiculous physical comedy, sweet corny romantic moments, a gay awakening with a mountain man named Ralph. It’s so much fun! Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS is a goddamn delight and everything you want from a silly holiday rom-com: over the top camp characters, ridiculous physical comedy, sweet corny romantic moments, a gay awakening with a mountain man named Ralph. It’s so much fun! Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! https://t.co/CWzmt08khf

Few things can excite the child in us more than bonafide Christmas miracles. If Lohan's return isn't the one for you, perhaps the sweet and serene love story of a high-society girl rediscovering herself would serve the purpose.

The film is extremely simple. Sierra Beaumont (played by Lohan) is a sweet but spoilt heiress who still calls her millionaire father "daddy" and does not know how to put on bedsheets. She is about to get engaged to the fame-obsessed Tad Fairchild (played by George Young). Before their engagement, however, a near-fatal accident nearly kills Sierra and later, she is discovered by some locals.

She loses her memory and takes refuge at the lodge of Jake (played by Chord Overstreet). As she lives a simple life for once, she is moved by all the endearing aspects of regular living. This is almost all about the plot. There are no big twists, no unpredictable side turns, no super compelling sub-plots, or anything that would make this special.

But that is the beauty of Falling for Christmas. It does not try to force itself away from usual stereotypes. It rides in a wave of Christmas spirit and on the tracks of films that came before, making it a thoroughly enjoyable and engaging watch.

The film is a lot of fun in many ways. Seeing the humorous Lohan is of course a big part of the charm, but many other things also add up to this in a positive way. Tad's venture into the wilderness, for instance, is one such very funny moment.

Produced by Netflix and Lohan, the film does not lack in any aspect of technical marvel. Though some things may seem rather over-the-top at times, that much is forgivable for Christmas.

Falling for Christmas is no Citizen Kane, but it does not pretend to be anything more than it is either. In knowing its place, this becomes one of the standout films of the year, both as a rom-com and as a Christmas film.

With all honesty, this is a film that you would not want to miss on a day of feeling a little lonely or out of magic.

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

