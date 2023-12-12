How old was Keira Knightley in Love Actually? Explained

Love Actually is a Christmas classic, perfect for viewing during the holiday season. Released in 2003, the romantic comedy introduced audiences to a bunch of characters, including Keira Knightley. She was only 18 at the time and brought her charming energy to the film as she played Juliet.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, a 13-year-old, portrayed the lovable character Sam. His heartwarming dynamic with Juliet got people talking about the age gap between the two actors.

This classic film about love, friendship, and the holiday season is available to view online, allowing fans to experience the magical moments brought to life by Richard Curtis from the comfort of their homes.

What was the age difference between Keira Knightley and Sam in Love Actually?

In the popular Christmas movie Love Actually, fans were interested in the age difference between Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Sam. Knightley played the character Juliet when she was 18, while Brodie-Sangster portrayed a schoolboy, Sam when he was only 13. The noticeable five-year age difference between the two actors got people talking.

Knightley played a mature Juliet and Brodie-Sangster was adorable as young Sam, which gave viewers an interesting take on different types of love. Sam was seen developing a crush on his married classmate Juliet and made several attempts to garner her attention. The movie portrayed a touching story revolving around the two characters.

As fans keep going back to Love Actually, the surprising age difference between Knightley and Brodie-Sangster continues to capture their attention.

How old was the kid supposed to be in Love Actually?

Thomas Brodie-Sangster then (L) and now (R) (Images via IMDb)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster played the role of Sam, a 10-year-old, dealing with the ups and downs of love during his childhood. In the movie, Sam tries his best to win over his crush by picking up drumming and joining the school play with her.

Brodie-Sangster, who was born on May 16, 1990, in London, England, did an amazing job bringing Sam's character to life. Despite the age difference, his performance added a real and heartfelt element to the classic plot of Love Actually.

Did Love Actually age well?

As time goes on, people have different opinions about Love Actually and its lasting significance. Some critics believe that the movie hasn't aged well, claiming that it reinforces gender stereotypes and unrealistic beauty ideals, as per Screen Rant. The film does have some dated elements and also includes mature content, nudity, and strong language.

Several fans of the film, however, highlight its deeper meaning and argue that spending quality time with family and friends makes holidays more special.

The film showcases interesting storylines that explore platonic love, implying that even though it has its imperfections, it's always relatable. The film presents different views on the complexities of relationships during the holiday season, adding to its charm.

Fans can watch the film online on Netflix. They can also rent or buy it from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Prime Video, YouTube, or Apple TV. It will also be airing on Sky Showcase on December 16, 2023.