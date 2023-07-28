Thomas Brodie Sangster net worth: Fortune explored as Love Actually star gets engaged to Talulah Riley

English actor Thomas Brodie Sangster and his longtime partner actress Talulah Riley are engaged after two years of dating. On July 27, the 37-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to announce the news by sharing a picture of herself with the Love Actually star.

Captioning the picture, she wrote:

In the picture, the duo can be seen smiling at the camera while cozying up in a blanket. The news was also celebrated by Riley's two-time ex-husband, Elon Musk, who congratulated the happy couple.

Talulah Riley and Musk were married twice, first from 2010 to 2012, and then from 2013 to 2016. They don't share kids together. As for her romance with Thomas, the duo got involved romantically after working together on FX's miniseries, Pistol.

The duo starred in the series as punk rock couple Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren but did not get involved romantically until the show was over. Thomas Brodie Sangster and Riley made their relationship official during the 2022 British Academy Film Awards.

Thomas Brodie Sangster's net worth explored

Born on May 16, 1990, Thomas Brodie Sangster is a native of Southwark, London, United Kingdom. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth at the time of writing is $3 million.

While speaking to the Sunday Times in May 2022, Talulah revealed that her romance with Thomas Brodie Sangster was not love at first sight.

“We hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did. And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Even though Riley had a rocky history with marriage, she said she was hopeful that she'd settle down one day.

“I believe in marriage. I love marriage.”

She also added that having two or three kids would be nice. Although the pair have kept their romance under wraps previously, they have been photographed together at various public events.

Professionally, Riley is best known for starring as Mary Bennet in Pride & Prejudice, alongside Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, and Carey Mulligan.

Brief background on Thomas Brodie Sangster

Thomas Brodie Sangster is an English actor best known for starring in the 2003 film Love Actually and HBO's drama series Game of Thrones. He also earned praise for his role in the 2020 Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.

Both his parents, Mark Sangster and Tasha Bertram, are actors. Thomas is also the second cousin of actor Hugh Grant. He began his acting career in 2001 by starring in television films The Miracle of the Cards and Station Jim. A year later, he made TV debut by appearing as Barney in Stig of the Dump.

Some of his other acting credits include Bobbie's Girl, London's Burning, Hitler: The Rise of Evil, Ultimate Force, Feather Boy, Julian Fellowes Investigates: A Most Mysterious Murder, An American Girl on the Home Front, Doctor Who, Pinocchio, The Alchemistic Suitcase, Inspector Lewis, Death of a Superhero, In Love With..., American Dad!, The Maze Runner, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Dragon Rider, etc.

He will next star in Mouse Guard, The Artful Dodger, and Unsinkable.