Bruce Dickinson and Leana Dolci recently exchanged vows in France. The duo tied the knot about three weeks ago and Dickinson revealed the same while speaking to the Swedish national TV channel, SVT. He added that the ceremony was attended by his sons and their partners alongside Leana's parents.

According to Biography Gist, Leana is a well-known music journalist, former fashion blogger, fitness instructor, and social media star. The 48-year-old spent her childhood in Paris, France and she is 17 years younger than Dickinson, who is 65 years old.

While speaking to Kerrang!, Bruce said that he and Leana are splitting their time between Paris and London. He mentioned that he loves to move around Paris as he feels "exotic" and continued:

"I still love London, but it's a slightly different headspace when you get [here]."

Bruce is known for being a member of various bands and this marked his third marriage, as per Loud Wire. According to Mirror, he has three children from his previous marriage to Patrice "Paddy" Bowden, with whom he tied the knot in 1990. Patrice was reportedly discovered dead inside her residence in May 2020, as per Metro. He was earlier married to Jane Dickinson from 1983 to 1987.

Bruce Dickinson and Leana Dolci have been romantically linked since 2019

Home News Here reported that Leana Dolci and Bruce Dickinson reportedly started dating in 2019. The latter revealed his engagement to Leana while speaking to the N1 channel on a trip to Sarajevo and said:

"She's French. I'm hoping she's gonna get some time to see the city. And not just the bad bits – to see the wonderful bits of Sarajevo."

Further details about the relationship currently remain unknown. However, during his latest interview with SVT, Bruce revealed that he and Leana got married around three weeks ago and stated that they planned it in advance. Bruce said that the proposal took place in a restaurant and added:

"Honestly, I thought the English invented bureaucracy, but the French have perfected it. And all my French buddies go, 'Yes, you're absolutely right.' So we went along, and we have to go there and basically sort of like give all our details. So you can't just pick a datе. And you also can't just gеt marriеd anywhеrе. You have to get married where you live."

Expand Tweet

He continued:

"You're not allowed to get married anywhere else — legally married. Leana's got an apartment there in Paris. So we got married 400 meters down the road, at the town hall, 'cause that was the only place we could legally be married, 'cause she lived there."

Bruce Dickinson then went on to mention that he had to get official permission from the British government to tie the knot with a French citizen. Bruce also disclosed more details about the wedding, saying that Leana's parents were in tears. Speaking about his love for Leana, he told the publication:

"I thought, 'I'm gonna get married 'cause I love her and she's great and she makes me really happy and we make each other really happy and I wanna support her, but I also wanna give her the confidence.'"

Bruce Dickinson is known for being a member of Iron Maiden

According to Thе Famous Pеoplе, Bruce Dickinson's fathеr, also namеd Brucе, was an army mеchanic and his mothеr Sonia was еmployеd at a shoе shop. Hе developed an interest in rock music while attending a school in Northamptonshirе.

Hе startеd his carееr as a mеmbеr of thе band Spееd during thе 70s. He then played with popular bands like Iron Maiden and Samson and worked on 13 albums with the former until 2021.

Bruce Dickinson also pursued a successful career as a solo artist and released six albums. His debut album Tattooed Millionaire was released in 1990 and it reached the 100th spot on the US Billboard 200. Chart