7 second-chance romance movies that are worth the watch

When it comes to romance movies, viewers have their favorites, but well-made second-chance romance movies typically come in high on most lists. Such movies focus on couples who had separated in the past. But when fate decides to unite them once more, the sparks fly again.

Movies such as Julia Roberts and George Clooney starrer, Ticket to Paradise, and Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, both fall into the second-chance romance movies category.

While fans can choose from a wide variety of second-chance romance films, this list highlights seven films that are essential viewing that accurately capture this well-liked type.

Before Sunset and six other second-chance romance movies that prove broken relationships can be fixed

1) The Awful Truth (1937)

This classic movie can be considered the OG of second-chance romance movies (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Cary Grant's effortless charm and screen presence made him understandably irresistible to the leading ladies starring alongside him. However, his character in this second-chance romance movie, Jerry Warriner, has more than a little trouble in the romance department.

When his wife Lucy (Irene Dunne) catches on to a lie about a business trip, she gets suspicious. Jerry also suspects that Lucy's relationship with her music teacher is anything but innocent. The growing distrust leads them to file for divorce. But even when they find new love interests, they seem more interested in sabotaging each other's relationships which inadvertently brings them closer together.

Dunne and Grant's playful chemistry and excellent comedic timing make this a must-watch.

Where to watch: This classic by Leo McCarey can be streamed on Prime Video, Apple TV, and MUBI.

2) Before Sunset (2004)

Fans of Before Sunrise cannot miss this second-chance romance movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise earned much praise for its realistic characters and meaningful dialogue.

This second-chance romance movie is set nine years after Jesse and Céline's first meeting. When the duo meet again in Paris, at a book reading of Jesse's bestselling novel, they fall right back into their easy but thoughtful conversations, similar to Before Sunrise.

Where to watch: Fans can watch this second-chance romance movie on Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV.

3) Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Ryan Reynolds' witty, awkward and kind character is bound to win over fans (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Viewers nowadays instantly associate Ryan Reynolds with the cheeky superhero, Deadpool, but he has played his fair share of romantic leads as well. In this second-chance romance movie by Adam Brooks, Reynolds plays Will who has a strong bond with his daughter, Maya, played by Abigail Breslin.

At Maya's behest, he recounts what his life was like before marriage which involves imperfect relationships, memorable friendships and work setbacks. It is interesting to see how each failure or disappointment changes Will in different ways but he eventually finds his way to the person he was meant to be with all along.

Where to watch: Definitely, Maybe is available for streaming on Apple TV and Prime Video.

4) Dear John (2010)

Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried have great chemistry in this second-chance romance movie (Image via Dear John, LLC)

Nicholas Sparks has a knack for writing stories that leave fans emotional and this movie directed by Lasse Hallström is no different. Channing Tatum plays Staff Sergeant John Tyree. He falls for Amanda Seyfried's kind-hearted character, Savannah. When he gets deployed, they promise to keep in touch but Savannah eventually breaks up with him.

Savannah gets married but when they meet again, it becomes obvious that they still have feelings for each other. However, they don't act on it. Even though their relationship sees many setbacks, fate does bring them together in the end. This heartfelt second-chance movie is the kind that will make viewers reach for the tissues.

Where to watch: Dear John can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV.

5) Stuck in Love (2012)

This second-chance romance movie delivers in terms of captivating performances (Image via Millenium Entertainment)

Josh Boone's directorial debut stars Greg Kinnear as a novelist and teacher named Bill. He is having a hard time accepting that his ex-wife, Erica (Jennifer Connelly) has moved on from the relationship. He wants to repair his relationship with Erica and their two children, but it is easier said than done.

This second-chance romance movie offers a realistic interpretation of adult relationships which can be messy and challenging. It also captures how a separation or divorce can impact the children.

Where to watch: Stuck in Love is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV.

6) The Vow (2012)

This heart-warming second-chance romance movie will make you believe in fated pairs (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Vow is the second movie starring Channing Tatum on this list. This second-chance romance movie by Michael Sucsy is based on a true story. Tatum plays Leo who is married to the love of his life Paige, played by Rachel McAdams. They have the perfect life but Paige loses all memory of him and their life together after an accident.

Leo attempts to make Paige fall in love with him again, but when it gets too overwhelming for her, he backs off. Paige tries to put her life back together on her own and finally finds her way back to him. It has its light-hearted moments and is still able to make viewers feel emotional.

Where to watch: The Vow is available on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

7) The Longest Ride (2015)

This is the perfect second-chance romance movie for fans who want happy endings (Image via Nicolas Sparks Official Website)

This second-chance romance movie by George Tillman Jr. is based on Nicholas Sparks' novel. A young couple, Luke and Sophia, played by Scott Eastwood and Britt Robertson help save an elderly man, Ira. When Luke and Sophia break up due to differences in opinions, Ira recounts his own love story to make them realize what they have is worth fighting for.

It is interesting to watch both relationships unfold, and how the two couples are different and yet similar in many ways. In true Nicholas Sparks fashion, it has plenty of heart-fluttering moments that will keep fans glued to the screen.

Where to watch: The Longest Ride is available to stream on Disney+ and Prime Video.

Moviegoers who cannot get enough of adorable couples fighting against the odds to stay together should make a point to check out these engaging second-chance romance movies.