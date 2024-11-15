10 best shows to watch if you liked Yellowstone

Yellowstone, a neo-Western drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and others. The series has received praise for its modern take on Western tropes and beautiful backdrops.

The show is a saga about the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana—known as the Yellowstone Ranch. It provides an intimate look into the family dynamics and politics of the area.

Viewers who enjoy shows with a Western setting, family drama, and a bit of sentimentality can check the list below for some similarly themed shows.

1883, Justified, and other shows similar to Yellowstone

1) 1883 (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from 1883 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The prequel series to Yellowstone, 1883 is a Western drama starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Eric Nelsen, and others. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show reveals the origins of the Dutton family and the events that led them to own the Yellowstone Ranch.

Set in a post-Civil War era, the series details the family’s journey from Tennessee to Montana. It is the perfect watch for viewers who want to see more of the Dutton family and enjoy a Western setting.

2) 1923 (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from 1923 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and others, 1923 is a Western drama that serves as a sequel to 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone. The series is narrated by Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and follows the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family during the 1920s.

The show covers historical phenomena such as the Great Depression, Prohibition, and others. Fans of Yellowstone should watch this series, as it provides an ample dose of history along with twists and turns.

3) Justified (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from Justified (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Timothy Olyphant, Joelle Carter, Walton Goggins, and others, Justified is a neo-Western crime drama based on the stories of Elmore Leonard. The series follows Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens as he metes out unconventional justice.

Set in Kentucky, the series follows Givens as he returns to his hometown and decides to wipe out the crime, gun-slinging, and drug rings in the area. Like Rip from Yellowstone, Givens is a mix of brain and brawn. The series has received critical acclaim.

4) Warrior (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from Warrior (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Warrior, a martial arts crime series based on Bruce Lee's writings, lends a unique touch to the American vibe of Yellowstone. Starring Andrew Koji, Olivia Cheng, and others, the show is set in 1870s San Francisco.

The series revolves around Ah Sahm, a talented martial arts expert who comes to San Francisco from China in search of his sister. Featuring thrilling action scenes and delving into the world of gangsters, the show is a thrilling watch.

5) Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring David Oyelowo and created by Chad Feehan, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is a Western miniseries based on the life of the first African American Deputy U.S. Marshal of the American West. The series is co-produced by Taylor Sheridan and takes inspiration from Sidney Thompson’s book.

The series is action-packed and follows the life of Reeves in detail. Other cast members include Dennis Quaid, Donald Sutherland, Barry Pepper, and others. The show is great for those who loved the Western setting of Yellowstone and would like to delve into the area’s history.

6) Billy the Kid (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from Billy the Kid (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Viewers who enjoyed the Western setting of Yellowstone and would like to know more about the legends of the area should watch Billy the Kid. Created by Michael Hirst, this drama show is set in the 19th century Old West and features Tom Blyth as the famous outlaw and gunfighter, Billy.

The series follows the life of William H. Bonney (Billy) from his childhood days to his famous shooting at the age of 21. While Yellowstone is a somber family drama, Billy the Kid is full of Western action—making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

7) Deadwood (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from Deadwood (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Ian McShane, and others, Deadwood is a Western series created by David Milch set in 1870's South Dakota. The show follows the growth of Deadwood from a settlement to a town.

Blending fiction and non-fiction, it features enactments of real-life popular figures of the Wild West, such as Wyatt Earp and Wild Bill Hickok. The show was immensely popular and received various awards. Like Yellowstone, it belongs to the same genre but focuses more on the history of a place.

8) Godless (Netflix)

Still from Godless (Image via Netflix)

Written and directed by Scott Frank and starring Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery, Merritt Wever, and others, Godless is a Western drama set in New Mexico in 1884. The show revolves around a young outlaw who runs away from his mentor and finds himself in a town run exclusively by women.

The series has been positively received and provides a feminine twist to the male-dominated genre of Western drama. While it may not be exactly like Yellowstone, it has similar themes of relationships and leadership.

9) Your Honor (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from Your Honor (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honor is a thriller show starring Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Lilli Kay, and others. The show follows Michael Desiato (Cranston), a senior New Orleans judge who decides to protect his son Adam, after he kills a mobster’s son in a hit-and-run.

Even though the show has a different plotline than Yellowstone, it explores themes of family, deceit, love, and bonds, making the two series similar. The show focuses on issues such as the nature of justice, truth, and parenthood.

10) Bloodline (Netflix)

Still from Bloodline (Image via Netflix)

Starring Kyle Chandler, Linda Cardellini, Jacinda Barrett, and others, Bloodline is a drama series created by Todd Kessler, Glenn Kessler, and Daniel Zelman. The series revolves around the Rayburn family and their twisted secrets that begin to come out one after the other.

While the series is more of a thriller than a Western, it similarly delves into family secrets, just like Yellowstone does. The show was appreciated for its performances and cinematography.

Interested viewers can choose a Western show of their liking from the list.

