Everything to know about Yellowstone spinoffs: 1883, 1923, and more

The Yellowstone Universe, created by Taylor Sheridan, has fascinated audiences with its storytelling and complex family drama since its release in 2018. While the original series concluded its season 5 finale on December 15, 2024, its legacy continues through a series of spinoffs.

Among the most notable are 1883 and 1923, two prequels that delve into the history of the Dutton family. Additionally, upcoming spinoffs like 1944 and The Madison promise to expand the universe even further. These series are and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ and Peacock.

The dangerous journey that James and Margaret Dutton took to build the ranch in Montana is told in 1883. Jacob and Cara Dutton are followed in 1923 as they deal with the problems caused by the Great Depression and other problems in the early 20th century.

Trending

The upcoming show 1944 is likely to showcase another important part of the Dutton family history. The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, is a new story set in Montana. These shows revolve around the Dutton family across many generations, showing how their strength and determination have shaped their legacy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from all Yellowstone spinoffs, including 1883, 1923, 1944, The Madison, and 6666. Readers' discretion is advised.

Exploring Yellowstone spinoffs: 1883, 1923, 1944, The Madison and 6666

Exploring Yellowstone spinoffs: 1883, 1923, 1944, The Madison, and more (Image via Paramount+)

All the spinoffs are interconnected with the original Yellowstone series. They not only talk about where the Dutton family came from but also about the struggles and successes that have been a part of their journey through the years.

Each spinoff lets viewers experience new adventures while learning about how the story started with John Dutton III.

1883: The origins of the Yellowstone Ranch

1883: The origins of the Yellowstone Ranch (Image via Paramount Plus)

The first prequel to Yellowstone, 1883, aired on December 19, 2021, on Paramount+. It shows how James and Margaret Dutton built their family's Montana ranch.

Real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in the series, which depicts how hard life is on the Great Plains. The Dutton family, along with Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), set out on a dangerous wagon journey westward to escape poverty after the Civil War and find a better life.

The story comes to life with characters like James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw, a Confederate Army veteran determined to leave a legacy for his family. Margaret Dutton, played by Faith Hill, juggles the difficult tasks of being a mother and living on the frontier.

Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, portrays the family's struggles and strength through an emotional lens. At the end of this 10-episode series, the Duttons move to Montana, which sets the stage for the beginnings of Yellowstone Ranch.

Read more: Is there going to be Yellowstone spinoff with Rip and Beth? Everything we know so far

1923: Trials of a new era

1923: Trials of a new era (Image via Peacock)

In 1923, premiered on December 18, 2022, the story shifts to Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. This series depicts how hard things were for the Dutton family during a rough period that included Prohibition, drought, and the start of the Great Depression.

As the heads of the family, Jacob and Cara are put to the test as leaders as they deal with these new problems and keep their ranch and family history safe.

Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton, a World War I veteran trying to deal with his past, and Julia Schlaepfer portrays the role of Alexandra, his free-spirited love interest. Darren Mann plays Jack Dutton, a devoted rancher and the grandson of James Dutton.

The second season of 1923 is set to release on February 23, 2025.

Upcoming spinoffs: 1944, The Madison and 6666

1944: A new era in Yellowstone's history

A still from Yellowstone (Image via Paramount+)

In the Yellowstone saga, 1944 is the next historical chapter. It takes place during World War II. This prequel looks like a bridging between 1923 and the current Yellowstone story, with its continuation of Taylor Sheridan's investigation of the Dutton family's oral history. The show takes place 15 years before the birth of John Dutton III, and it promises to show how the family and their Montana ranch changed during that time.

The plot is still a secret, but the title gives away a clue about how the global conflict might affect the Duttons' way of life and how the ranch works.

Some characters from 1923 might come back, this time older and wiser, along with new characters who have to deal with the problems that come with war and its aftermath. Furthermore, 1944 will show how outside forces shaped the tough determination of the Dutton lineage by illustrating how tradition and change meet.

Read more: Who owns the Yellowstone ranch in real life now?

The Madison: A new chapter in the Yellowstone universe

Expand Tweet

The Madison is a melancholic story that takes place in central Montana's Madison River valley. The show stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a widow from New York who is dealing with grief and finding new life away from her city roots. Pfeiffer is also an executive producer of the series.

Stacy leaves the busy world of Madison Avenue for the quiet but rough Montana wilderness and starts a journey to heal and connect with other people.

It's still not clear what the show has to do with the Dutton family, but it offers a change from ranch-based themes.

Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, and other actors will add more depth to the story by playing characters that make Stacy's journey more interesting.

When it premieres in 2025, The Madison will take the franchise's stories in a new direction.

Read more: How historically accurate is Yellowstone?

6666: Possibly a gritty glimpse into modern ranch life

Expand Tweet

Though the release date is unknown, the 6666 spinoff is expected to take viewers to West Texas' Four Sixes Ranch and reveal the harsh realities of modern cattle ranching. The Four Sixes, one of America's oldest and most prestigious ranches, is known for horse training, breeding, and livestock production.

The ranch, founded by Comanches in West Texas, represents the harsh realities of a life ruled by nature.

Characters like Jimmy Hurdstrom connect 6666 to Yellowstone. This spinoff was inspired by Jimmy's transformation from a struggling Montana ranch hand to a Four Sixes cowboy. The series will show the gritty, unsentimental reality of raising world-class horses and cattle and the ranchers' resilience and dedication.

Besides the release date, the cast of 6666 also remains unknown.

Read more: Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Full list of cast

How do the spinoffs connect to the original Paramount series

Expand Tweet

Each spinoff adds to the main story by showing how the Dutton family's history and values fit into the bigger picture. In 1883, the ranch was founded, and in 1923, the family's strength in the face of hardship is shown.

New shows like 1944 and The Madison will keep adding to this complicated world, keeping the Yellowstone story interesting and dynamic. These interconnected stories not only help the viewers learn more about the Dutton family but also show how the franchise is based on the themes of loyalty, strength, and leaving a legacy.

Read more: Fans say Season 5 finale came across as 'predictable,' 'That was perfect'

The world of Yellowstone has become a cultural phenomenon, and its spinoffs give fans new ways to look at the story of the Dutton family across generations.

All seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback