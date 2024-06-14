15 best characters in Yellowstone, ranked by likeability

Yellowstone is a thrilling neo-western drama that introduces viewers to the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in the United States. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone premiered in 2018 on Paramount+ and has since gone on to spawn five seasons so far and several spinoff shows.

The Dutton family is led by John Dutton, a tough-squared cowboy who values and strongly defends family values. He and his wife have four children, each with positive aspects and shortcomings. The series explores the lives and relationships of the Dutton siblings, joined by various other characters on their ranch and outside.

Yellowstone skillfully blends family melodrama, the struggle for power, and the stunning landscapes of the American West to tell a thrilling tale of relationships, treason, and family. With a wide range of characters gracing the screen, here are 15 people from Yellowstone ranked from most likable to least likable.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

15 most likable characters in Yellowstone, ranked

1) John Dutton

Kevin Costner as John Dutton (Image via IMDb)

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, the stern and powerful head of the Dutton family and manager of the biggest ranch in the US. Physically rugged and masculine, John represents the American West, embodying the land that he was born, raised, and has sworn to protect. John is a multifaceted character, both a protector and a vengeful avenger.

Although the man is not much of a talker, his every move is loud. He is very loving towards his family, but he does not shy away from using violence as a means of fighting for them and the sake of the ranch. This fact, in turn, makes him a very interesting protagonist, making him the heart of Yellowstone as the show depicts his love for family and the land.

2) Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton (Image via Dutton)

Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes in Yellowstone, is an interesting character who symbolizes the conflict between familial responsibility, business, and the desire for personal salvation. The youngest son of the strict John Dutton, Kayce is a retired Navy SEAL, and his story revolves around the struggle with the past and searching for the present.

While Kayce is strongly associated with his father and the Dutton traditions, he constantly experiences conflicts with John and struggles with the highly demanding life on a ranch. His Native American wife, Monica Long, and their son, Tate, also add to his moral dilemma.

Still, Kayce is a strong and determined hero who is ready to defend his family and the ranch without any ulterior motives. A chivalrous man with honor and strong principles, Kayce Dutton is definitely one of the most likable characters in Yellowstone.

3) Beth Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton (Image via IMDb)

Bethany "Beth" Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone, is a walking, breathing tornado - witty, vicious, and incredibly valuable for being both smart and loyal. John Dutton’s only daughter, Beth, is one of the more intelligent characters who also happens to be the best financier with a mouth to match.

Her excellent business instincts and sharp intelligence make her stand out in a male-dominated world. Beth's ferocious and volatile nature takes a softer side when it comes to her relationship with rough ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. Despite her rough exterior, she finds a safe haven with him where she can be vulnerable.

All these qualities make Beth a force to be reckoned with in Yellowstone. Her loyalty, wit, and strength make her a major character who adds spice, charisma, and complexity to not only the Dutton family but to the show overall.

4) Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler (Image via IMDb)

Played by Cole Hauser, Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone is depicted as a tough and loyal foreman of the Dutton’s functional family ranch. A loyal and strong character with a tragic background, Rip is rarely seen having fun or taking a breather. His loyalty to John is unwavering, as is his affection for Beth.

Rip plays the rough and ruthless male, yet his love for Beth is also an essential aspect of his personality and shows his softer side. Rip works as the enforcer and protector of the ranch. He takes care of all the rough and dirty stuff with an efficient detachment, and his aura of quiet menace makes him a dangerous man.

Nonetheless, despite his murderous activities, it is hard to overlook his moral compass and strict sense of loyalty that defines him as an honorable man. Rip's journey of redemption and purpose makes watching him a captivating experience and adds yet another emotional dimension to Yellowstone.

5) Chief Thomas Rainwater

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater (Image via IMDb)

Chief Thomas Rainwater, played by Gil Birmingham in the series Yellowstone, is an enigmatic and powerful figure right from his introduction. An assertive and goal-oriented chief of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Rainwater is a man with ambitious goals of restoring the land back to the Indigenous people and, thus, a bitter enemy of John Dutton and the Yellowstone Ranch.

Rainwater is characterized by his outstanding intellect and uncompromising loyalty to his community. He is a man in touch with Native American customs and practices and a politician with a practical mentality. His interactions with John Dutton are quite tense but also respectful as the two individuals compete for dominion over the territory.

It is through Chief Rainwater that Yellowstone presents viewers with issues of family legacy, retribution for past sins, and Indigenous people’s fight for recognition and equality. He is wise and determined and concurrently takes on leadership responsibilities—attributes that make him a centerpiece and necessity within the series' context.

6) Lloyd Pierce

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce (Image via IMDb)

In the Paramount+ series Yellowstone, Forrie J. Smith plays Lloyd Pierce, a seasoned cowboy associated with the Dutton family’s ranch. Lloyd meets many stereotypically complex expectations of the old-school cowboy, serving as both a voice of reason and a steady hand throughout a very unpredictable turn of events at the ranch.

Lloyd is the epitome of loyalty and is depicted as a kind gentleman bearing an air of calmness, which makes him the right person to turn to for solutions. He acts as a mentor to the young cowboys, who are barely used to the unforgiving conditions of the ranch. He has elements of cautious wisdom making him one of the main characters in Yellowstone, embodying values such as honor and diligence.

7) Jimmy Hurdstrom

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom (Image via IMDb)

Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White on the show Yellowstone, is beyond doubt the perfect example of an underdog whose journey is inspiring. Starting as a rebellious youth, Jimmy is taken under the wings of Rip Wheeler and brought to Dutton Ranch.

Mentored by Rip and other experienced cowboys, the young Jimmy discovers the benefits of earning his living honestly and learns the skills of perseverance and determination. Jimmy rises from the rank of an inexperienced cowboy and, through sheer hard work, becomes a hard-working and well-respected member of the community.

Jimmy’s story embodies the theme of second chances, a chance to change life for the better. His loyalty to the Dutton family and hard work make him an endearing character in Yellowstone, representing hope and the possibility of change.

8) Mo

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo (Image via IMDb)

Actor Mo Brings Plenty features on Yellowstone as a Native American named Mo who faithfully serves Chief Thomas Rainwater. Mo is a relatively reserved character but quite imposing. As a member of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, his cultural identity and loyalty to Chief Rainwater are significant factors that define his role in the story.

A formidable character of few words, Mo's character symbolizes elements of cultural identity, loyalty, and endurance. His addition to Yellowstone represents the Native American people's fight for freedom and justice. With his steadfast allegiance to his community, Mo enriches the show with his compelling character.

9) Walker

Ryan Bingham as Walker (Image via IMDb)

Walker, portrayed by Ryan Bingham on the television series Yellowstone, is an eccentric, multi-dimensional character whose storyline builds up depth and tension in the show. A former convict, Walker wishes for nothing more than a chance to start over on the Dutton ranch as a cowboy.

Walker is an independent-minded and freely speaking man, and his attitude lands him in trouble with other ranch hands and the Dutton family. He often clashes with Rip Wheeler, who considers Walker a real threat to the ranch's way of life. But in the midst of all the tension and violence, Walker shines as a breath of fresh air.

His musical performances offer much-needed respite amidst the chaos of the show. Walker's storyline explores themes of loyalty, identity, and survival in Yellowstone, which helps create a multifaceted and riveting character.

10) Teeter

Jennifer Landon as Teeter (Image via IMDb)

Jennifer Landon's role as Teeter in the show Yellowstone brings a feisty and colorful character to the Dutton Ranch. Teeter's indisputable southern drawl, unbridled honesty, and take-no-prisoners attitude easily stand out among the ranch hands.

She is gritty with heart, testing her mettle in the rough, tough, physical world of ranching. Despite her rough exterior and toughness, Teeter can form a strong bond with other cowboys as she earns their respect through hard work.

Teeter subverts common gender norms at the ranch, showcasing a woman's strength and ability in such a rugged and spine-chilling place. Her devotion to the ranch and her friends, as well as her specific personality, make it impossible not to love this pink-haired woman in Yellowstone.

11) Carter

Finn Little as Carter (Image via IMDb)

In Yellowstone, Carter is a witty teenager who is given a new shot at life on the Dutton Ranch. Having grown up under rough circumstances, Carter takes a transformative journey in the show. Now, in the safe hands of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, he begins to navigate the minefield of ranch life.

Resilience and adaptability define Carter's character. Initially showing a tough outer shell and a sense of distrust toward others, he finally opens up to show his vulnerable side and need for family.

The show's emotional depth is drawn from his relationships with Beth and Rip, symbolizing themes of redemption and family bond. While, Carter's presence in Yellowstone explores themes like mentorship, love, and second chances.

12) Caroline Warner

Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner (Image via IMDb)

Caroline Warner, played by Jacki Weaver in Yellowstone, is relentless, incredibly intimidating, and a very sophisticated woman. As CEO of Market Equities, she set on acquiring vast expanses of Dutton land for massive development. Therefore, she finds herself as one of the main antagonists of the Dutton family.

She is highly determined, witty, and business-savvy. With her highly polished exterior and strategic mind, she is a menacing threat to the Duttons, especially Beth, as they up each other's ante. Despite her antagonistic tendencies, it is hard not to respect and like this calculative woman. Caroline Warner makes for another powerful and interesting character in the saga of Yellowstone.

13) Lynelle Perry

Wendy Moniz as Lynelle Perry (Image via IMDb)

Lynelle Perry, played by actress Wendy Moniz on Yellowstone, is a graceful yet powerful character. As the Governor of Montana, she straddles the two worlds of politics and ranching with great skill and is quite deeply involved in the Dutton family's plot with a power struggle.

With her intelligence, political astuteness, and ability to always find the balance between personal and professional life, Lynelle is a multidimensional character. She shares a complicated relationship with John Dutton, having mutual respect and romantic tension.

She serves both as an ally and a check against John's many ambitions, guiding him in some ways while playing her own game. Lynelle's character explores the intersection between politics and the business of land ownership, bringing much depth and gravitas to the narrative of Yellowstone.

14) Summer Higgins

Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins (Image via IMDb)

Piper Perabo portrays Summer Higgins as a passionate environmental activist. Her presence in Yellowstone brings about huge conflicts, as her commitment to protecting the environment puts her on a collision course with John Dutton's ranching operations. A character of strong will and principles, she shares a complex relationship with John despite being ideologically incompatible.

Their bond overflows with tension and is relieved by bouts of mutual understanding. Summer's fierce activism and strong beliefs bring a completely new dimension to the Yellowstone narrative as it tackles complexities of modern environmental issues in the context of the rugged traditional world of the Dutton Ranch.

15) Monica Long-Dutton

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long-Dutton (Image via IMDb)

Monica Long-Dutton is a fiercely resilient character in Yellowstone whose presence brings a unique dynamic to the Dutton family. Played by Kelsey Asbille, Monica is the Native American wife of Kayce Dutton and the mother of their son Tate, who is caught at the flashpoint between a life of traditional Indigenous values and the turbulent life of the Dutton Ranch.

Strong and resilient, her character is dedicated to family and cultural identity. Monica faces a dilemma between being a mother and educator and the tumultuous life brought about by the Duttons' dangerous feuds.

This often leads to conflict with her husband Kayce, yet their enduring love makes Monica a poignant but important character in Yellowstone. While she may not be the most liked person in the show, her significance cannot be understated.

While many more characters come and go, leaving a great impact on fans, these 15 characters can be considered to be the most likable of all. All seasons of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Paramount+.