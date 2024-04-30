Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect 

Fans are eagerly awaiting Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, which is slated to drop in November 2024 but was delayed due to disruptions in the industry.

In 2018, the Yellowstone series debuted. Seasons 1 through 5 have aired in the following order: Season 1 in 2018, Season 2 in 2019, Season 3 in 2020, and Season 4 in 2021.

November 2023 saw the announcement and renewal of Season 5 Part 2. Along with executive producers David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Art Linson, Kevin Costner and John Linson, the show's creators are Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

Paramount Network announced in May 2023 that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 would be the last in the series. Fans will get to see the last installment of Taylor Sheridan's critically acclaimed contemporary Western series, Season 5 Part 2, which will conclude the story of the Dutton family.

When will Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 be released?

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is expected to debut in November 2024. A precise premiere date hasn't been disclosed yet, though. Six episodes were originally scheduled for the second half of the season, but it's unclear how many will air.

Where to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

Fans will need to pay £6.99 a month for a Paramount Plus subscription in order to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, which will debut on the Paramount Network in November 2024.

Each Sunday, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch Yellowstone live on the Paramount Network. Until then, they can rewatch the entire series on CBS every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

A brief recap of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1

David Atkinson and Cole Hauser in a 2022 episode of the series (Image via Paramount+)

As the story opens in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1, John Dutton reluctantly takes on the role of Governor of Montana, which presents new difficulties as he works to protect the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from enemies.

A mystical element is added to the plot by Kayce's profound vision during a Native American ritual, which foreshadows threats to his family. The tension and drama created by Monica's labor and the ensuing car accident emphasize the frailty of life amid the chaos on the ranch.

Internal tensions are sparked by Beth's plan to sell Yellowstone's beef because of cattle problems, especially with Jamie, who schemes against John's governorship under the influence of Sarah Atwood, straining family ties.

The relationship between the Dutton family and ranch hands is highlighted when a rare instance of calm occurs on a day for branding cattle. Peace, though, is fleeting as fresh difficulties and enemies approach, laying the groundwork for increased drama and intensifying hostilities in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

What to expect from Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2?

The narrative of Season 5 Part 2 centers on the Dutton family's struggles to keep control of their expansive Montana ranch, and it promises to bring back beloved characters as well as introduce new ones.

While rumors regarding John Dutton's eventual passing or departure from the show are rampant, viewers can expect resolutions to ongoing conflicts, like the rivalry between Beth and Jamie Dutton.

Indicating that the Dutton family saga may end even more extensively than planned, the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, recently raised suggestions that the final season may go above the 14 episodes that were originally set.

Much of the cast, excluding the likes of Kevin Costner as John Dutton, will be back in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.