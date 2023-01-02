Yellowstone fans react to epic Jamie-Beth "war" in midseason finale

The midseason finale of Yellowstone season 5 saw Beth and Jamie Dutton go to war against each other, and fans on Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Fans of the show are well aware of the intense rivalry between the Dutton siblings. Beth has seemingly been mean to her brother from the very start, while Jamie has always made sure to bring out the best and worst in his sister. Jamie Dutton and Beth Dutton are played by Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly respectively.

Following their heated exchange in the latest episode, netizens claimed that the conflict has now turned ugly, with the siblings now baying for each other's blood. One fan even said that Jamie gets bullied for no reason.

DatGuy @S_Kallendorf

Jamie is unjustly bullied and should end up winning.



Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Yellowstone.

Yellowstone's Beth was unaware of the Train Station, fans are enraged at Jamie for his treachery

Season 5 episode 8 of the popular drama saw a number of things unfolding in the story of young Rip getting a family in the Duttons and saw the return of Jimmy as well. The synopsis of the latest episode reads:

"Jamie goes through with his plan, John lends support to an unexpected friend, the Yellowstone cowboys embark on a journey, and a flashback reveals the source of Rip's loyalty."

The most talked-about part of the episode, however, was undoubtedly the ugly war between Jamie and Beth Dutton. The end of the episode saw the siblings fighting like maniacs, almost hell-bent on taking each other's lives.

Check out what fans had to say about the fight unraveling in the latest episode:

Lauren Black @LaurenBlack12 If I was Jamie, I’d be scared… Beth bout to throw down on #Yellowstone If I was Jamie, I’d be scared… Beth bout to throw down on #Yellowstone

Samantha @samantha_32100 #YellowstoneTV Jamie, Jamie, Jamie…..it’s like you’re forgetting that Beth has that picture of you dude @Yellowstone Jamie, Jamie, Jamie…..it’s like you’re forgetting that Beth has that picture of you dude @Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV

Koko @gwadloup_ @Yellowstone Ready to hate on Jamie, as I did last year. #YellowstoneTV Ready to hate on Jamie, as I did last year. #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone

Fans of the show have expressed their hate for Jamie on Twitter by saying that he deserves a trip to the Train Station. Over the past couple of years, we have seen the formation of Team Beth and Team Jamie on the internet, with both groups feeling very strongly about both the characters.

It was also revealed in the episode that Beth was not aware of what the Train Station was. For new fans, the Train Station is not an actual train station but a rural canyon area past the Montana border, where the Duttons and the branded execute and/or dispose of their enemies and those who become privy to many of Yellowstone's secrets.

FangirlingWhileBlack @BlackFangirling

#YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone Me, every time I see Jamie being disloyal to the Dutton family: Me, every time I see Jamie being disloyal to the Dutton family:#YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone https://t.co/4dp4xcGEBx

Katie Lynn Bostic @katielynnbostic I can’t watch Yellowstone without screaming every time Jamie is on screen. What a miserable character. I can’t watch Yellowstone without screaming every time Jamie is on screen. What a miserable character.

FangirlingWhileBlack @BlackFangirling

#YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone I want Beth to destroy this consultant heffa & the corporation that sent her. I also hope Beth ruins Jamie's political career and has him and his baby's mama declared unfit parents so she and Rip can adopt his son. I want Beth to destroy this consultant heffa & the corporation that sent her. I also hope Beth ruins Jamie's political career and has him and his baby's mama declared unfit parents so she and Rip can adopt his son. 😂#YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone https://t.co/MMNJKpcLXQ

Samantha Fitz68 @samfitz68 @Yellowstone I don’t think I’ve ever disliked a character more than I dislike Jamie Dutton. He should have been taken to the train station years ago. Take his girlfriend, or whatever she is, with him!!! @Yellowstone I don’t think I’ve ever disliked a character more than I dislike Jamie Dutton. He should have been taken to the train station years ago. Take his girlfriend, or whatever she is, with him!!!

Stoupe Kalashnikov @StoupeK @Yellowstone Jamie is like that guy at the bar who tells you his whole life story when you just asked if he can pass a coaster. #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone Jamie is like that guy at the bar who tells you his whole life story when you just asked if he can pass a coaster. #YellowstoneTV

Moreover, fans of the show are also seemingly upset by the lack of loyalty shown by Jamie towards his family. He has been revealing way too many secrets lately and could pretty soon be paying the price for it. In fact, after the press conference, Beth showed up at her brother's place and hit him with a rock in the head. The siblings then straight up landed heavy blows on each other, with the intention of causing considerable harm.

From the looks of it, only one of the Dutton siblings is going to survive by the time the show ends.

More about Yellowstone

Starring Kevin Costner, the neo-Western drama follows the story of the Dutton family who own the largest ranch in Montana, called Yellowstone Ranch. The Duttons have lived on the land for over a hundred years and are constantly at war with the Broken Rock Indian reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and land developers, among others.

The first part of season 5 aired on November 13, 2022, and ran until January 1, 2023. The second part of the series will air in the summer of 2023. The season consists of fourteen episodes in total, with six episodes yet to be released.

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and distributed by Paramount Global Distribution Group.

