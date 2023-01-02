When will Yellowstone season 5 return? Tentative release date, plot, and more details explored

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe has become quite massive, with multiple shows and anthology-like stories about the Dutton family. The original series returned earlier in 2022 with its fifth season and is slated to be bigger and better with fourteen episodes divided into two parts.

The eighth episode of Yellowstone aired on January 1, 2023, ending the series' first half with a bang. The creators took to the occasion of the mid-season finale to announce that Yellowstone would return with the second half of the season in the summer of 2023.

There has been no announcement of a concrete date yet, but there will be six more episodes this season before it wraps up again.

Read on for more details.

More about Yellowstone season 5

Yellowstone @Yellowstone "He has declared war upon us." Don't miss a single second of the mid-season finale, TONIGHT on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV "He has declared war upon us." Don't miss a single second of the mid-season finale, TONIGHT on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/EP922ZicdR

As the show went into its fifth season, fans were super-excited by the prospect of a longer season. Most fans expected the series to be split into two seven-episode halves. But after taking a mini-Christmas break, the series returned for its eighth episode, which also served as the mid-season finale.

With the last six episodes, the story of the Duttons will come to an end for this season. 1923, the second prequel to the show is also ongoing right now.

Yellowstone @Yellowstone Merry Christmas from Rip, Beth, and the rest of the #YellowstoneTV family! Merry Christmas from Rip, Beth, and the rest of the #YellowstoneTV family! https://t.co/iqpAKU7JR6

Kevin Costner previously spoke to PEOPLE, indicating that he knows the show is far from over. He said:

"I think it's safe to say the foot's on the gas. We're not slowing down....I've always believed a good Western isn't always just rushing towards its gunfight,...If you can create language and situations, and then you end up at a gunfight, I think it can be an amazing movie or TV show.

He added:

But I think if you're trying to get there so fast that you don't understand the people, or it's not complicated, then it's a problem."

The fifth season was also meant to answer many questions for Yellowstone fans. As the show came to a close after its mid-season finale, there was arguably a lot left to answer.

Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, previously stated how the fifth season plans to solve all these little riddles. In an interview with TheWrap, he said:

“I feel like this really gets things moving. Season 5 really starts to push the story into a direction where you go,...There are a lot of flashbacks where you find out a lot of information about some of the questions that you might have had as far as, what is the brand? What is all this about? Everything starts to get tied together in a way that lets it go somewhere."

According to reports, there will be even more shows coming in the Yellowstone universe. The break may be disappointing this season, but with the way the story is going, few will be complaining about a little wait time.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes