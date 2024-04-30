"Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set"—Yellowstone star promises "best series finale" with season 5 part 2

Yellowstone has been one of the most popular and most critically acclaimed shows in the past few years. Led by Kevin Costner's John Dutton, the Western drama has built a strong fanbase all around the globe. However, it was recently embroiled in considerable off-screen drama, which has been the subject of a lot of press coverage.

Despite all these concerns, Ian Bohen, one of the show's stars, was more than optimistic about the finale that Yellowstone is setting up, going as far as calling it the "best series finale in history." While speaking to ET in a recent interview ahead of the Paramount Network show's pop-up at Stagecoach, he said:

"The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written...Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense."

Bohen continued to drive home his point by emphasizing that he had seen no other show finish as strongly. This is certainly a bold claim, but fans are all here for it. The second part of the final season is yet to get a confirmed release date.

"We're expecting to have the best series finale in history"—Ian Bohen places his claim ahead of Yellowstone finale

One thing is for certain, most fans were already expecting the very best from Yellowstone, as per the standard the show has set over the years. However, after the issues raised between production and Kevin Costner, few expected the series to wrap up with the same vigor that it started with.

As most fans already know, Yellowstone was slated to run for much longer. However, after star Kevin Costner had a huge fallout with the makers, especially Taylor Sheridan, the series is ending with a two-part fifth season, the latter of which is yet to arrive. There are also questions about whether Kevin Costner will return for the second half of the series, which could greatly change the dynamics of the story.

However, as per Bohen, things will be even better in the finale, perhaps reportedly giving the world the best finale that ever existed. He elaborated to ET:

"I don't know that any show has finished this strongly ever,...We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise."

Given this rather bold claim, fans are likely to have even higher expectations of the finale, and many are hoping the last season can live up to it. The first half of the fifth season, despite having some turmoil in the set, went nearly perfectly.

Moreover, Yellowstone may be gone soon, but it has already started establishing a universe, a franchise, which is here to stay for the long run. The legacy the show has already built will remain enduring. Bohen also added to this, saying:

"When people talk about what the show means to them, it makes you feel like you're part of something much bigger than just an entertainment product...It touches people in a way that is different than just something that they're fans of. It's a cultural phenomenon... It makes you feel like the work that you're doing is more important than you ever thought it would be."

More details about Yellowstone season 5 part 2 are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.