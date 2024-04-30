Why Paramount Network canceled Alicia Silverstone's American Woman after season 1?

The 2018 comedy sitcom, American Woman, featured Alicia Silverstone as the protagonist. A month after its final episode aired, Paramount announced the show's cancelation in September 2018 due to low viewership numbers.

Inspired by the childhood of actress Kyle Richards, the show follows the trials and tribulations of a single mother of two.

A synopsis of the show on Warner Bros reads:

"Set amid the s*xual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, American Woman follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. With the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Bartels), these three women will each discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it."

Cancellation of American Woman: Reasons explored

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@americanwomantv)

Along with Yellowstone, American Woman was one of the first original scripted series of the newly-launched Paramount Network in 2018. However, unlike the former, American Woman failed to make an impact both critically and commercially.

According to a 2018 Deadline article, the show began with a promising start as its debut gained "1 million viewers in Live+3, 0.63 rating in adults 18-49, a 0.90 with W18-49 and a 1.02 with W25-54." While it initially garnered respectable numbers in the female demographic, the ratings fell as the season progressed.

In contrast to its premiere, the viewership rating for the series finale fell by 71% as it garnered only 0.06 Live+same day ratings among adults 18-49.

In comparison, viewership for Yellowstone consistently increased throughout its season and gained a series high in its final episode.

As a result, American Woman was canceled by Paramount Network after only one season due to its low ratings.

Cast of American Woman: Where are they now?

1) Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone (Image via Instagram/@aliciasilverstone)

Widely known for her breakout role as Cher in 1995's Clueless, Alicia Silverstone portrayed Bonnie in American Woman. An unorthodox single mother, the character of Bonnie was loosely inspired by Kyle Richards' mother, Kathleen Richards. She finds herself juggling motherhood and newfound independence after divorcing her husband.

Since then, Silverstone has played a variety of roles in different projects, especially comedy films such as Bad Therapy and Valley Girl in 2020. Additionally, she was part of Netflix projects such as The Baby-Sitters Club and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Following a vegan lifestyle, Alicia Silverstone also runs her own website called 'The Kind Life,' which promotes healthy living and nutritional information. People magazine reported that the actress separated from her long-time husband, Christopher Jarecki, in 2018 and the ex-couple has a son. Alicia will next be seen in the upcoming films titled Y2K and Krazy House.

2) Mena Suvari

Mena Suvari (Image via Instagram/@menasuvari)

Mena Suvari portrayed Kathleen Callahan in American Woman, a friend of Bonnie. Since the series, Suvari has continued to work as an actress and a fashion model. With her last TV role being in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, she has featured in films such as What Lies Below, Breakwater, and Prey.

In 2018, she married her third husband Michael Hope with whom she shares a son, as per People magazine. She will star in forthcoming projects, namely Reagan and The Dresden Sun.

3) Jennifer Bartels

Jennifer Bartels (Image via Instagram/@thejenbartels)

As Diana Vaughan, Jennifer Bartels played Bonnie's other bestie in American Woman. Since the show, Bartels has gone on to play supporting roles in projects like Shrill, Plus One, and Confessions of a Closeted People Pleaser. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the CEO of Bobby Gubbs Productions and also works as a writer.

A 2019 interview with Beyond Type 1 revealed that Bartels was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes later in her life. In the same interview, the actress shared that she was working on several indie and short films, along with commercials.

As per IMDb, she is married to Ed Bartels and will next be seen in Miles Away.

4) Lia McHugh

As a young teen, Lia McHugh portrayed Jessica Nolan, the youngest daughter of Bonnie on the show. Her most notable role to date has been Sprite in the 2021 Marvel film Eternals. Since then, she has featured in films like A House on the Bayou and Baby Blue.

5) Makenna James

In American Woman, Makenna James essayed the role of Becca Nolan, the eldest daughter of Bonnie. Rebellious and intellectual, Becca was described as "extremely passionate" by James in a 2018 interview with Close-Up Culture. According to the interview, the actress is currently a student at Harvard University.

Moreover, James has appeared on another show called Hawaii Five-0.

Besides the five main cast members, the other actors who appeared in the 2018 show include James Tupper and Cheyenne Jackson.

Where to watch American Woman season 1?

A promotional picture from the show (Image via Instagram/@americanwomantv)

American Woman season 1 was released by Paramount Network on June 7, 2018, and ended its run on August 23, 2018. All eleven episodes of the season are currently available to stream or rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in the US.