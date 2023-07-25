When will Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies release on DVD? Paramount+ series arrives on digital after cancellation

Musical romantic comedy-drama television series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been canceled after just one season. However, it has not just been axed but removed on a permanent basis from Paramount+, its official steamer. This action was done due to a tax write-off made on the series.

However, the series is now available on Video-On-Demand (VOD). It is also available on iTunes and Amazon for a fixed price. In addition, the series DVD will also be released later this year on Nov. 7 by Paramount Home Entertainment.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia Valdovinos, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Shanel Bailey as Hazel Robertson, Madison Thompson as Susan St. Clair, Johnathan Nieves as Richie Valdovinos, Jason Schmidt as Buddy Aldridge, Nicholas McDonough as Gil Rizzo and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Everything you need to know about Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies VOD & DVD release

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was not just canceled after a season, it was permanently removed from Paramount+. The show aired from April 6, 2023, to June 1, 2023. The run time of every episode was between 48 to 59 minutes. It was met with favorable reviews but was removed from its steamer in June 2023.

However, fans of the show can still watch it on demand on Apple’s iTunes and Amazon. Each episode is priced at $2.99. The entire show is now available for $19.99. Furthermore, Paramount Home Entertainment will release the whole series on DVD on November 7, 2023. The box set will even include 30 minutes of special features.

Showrunner Annabel Oakes called the removal of the series from Paramount+ a brutal move. This is what she wrote via her Instagram Stories after it was erased from the streamer.

"In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere. The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show."

A Paramount+ spokesperson said that Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was removed from the streamer due to Paramount+s merger with Showtime.

He said,

"As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers. This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime's robust slate of premium originals."

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies reads,

"This musical series takes place four years before the events of "Grease;" four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

The show was created by Annabel Oakes. Its executive producers were Oakes, Alethea Jones, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, and Adam Fishback.

