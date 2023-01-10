''This is truly going to be Heathers 2.0'' – Twitter not impressed with new Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies teaser

The new Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies teaser was released by Paramount+ on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Set for an April 6th outing on the streamer, the upcoming musical TV series has been created by Annabel Oakes.

Since the show was ordered way back in 2019, fans have been eagerly looking forward to an update. Unfortunately, this new teaser has left a lot to be desired, and they took to Twitter to express their discontent.

One particularly miffed user commented that it’s “truly going to be heathers 2.0,” referring to the 1989 black comedy film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

This user feels the new Grease will be Heathers 2. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will serve as the prequel to the two Grease films that were released in 1978 and 1982. The first one had John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the lead, while the sequel featured Maxwell Caulfield and Michelle Pfeiffer as the protagonists.

“We won’t be watching” – Fans upset after Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies teaser drop

The teaser of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, lasting 46 seconds, starts with a girl clad in a red coat standing in front of Rydell High School. It progresses to show a spinning bottle (as used in a truth or dare game), a woman sitting in front of a stitching machine, and someone opening the curtains.

Then we see Asst. Principal McGee, played by veteran actress Jackie Hoffman, say:

“Ladies, you must be careful with whom you associate. A girl’s reputation is all that she has.”

And in between these lines, we see frames containing other characters in action.

“Maybe sometimes you’ve got to be bad to do good,” says Jane (Marisa Davila), and we see that the four girls - her, Cheyenne Isabel Wells’ Olivia, Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), and Nancy (Tricia Fukuhara) are doing some really crazy things.

Well-choreographed dance steps follow, and Jane, seated atop a table, seductively says, “Things are about to get wild,” and the teaser climaxes. Admittedly, the clip was vibrant and colorful, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy fans waiting in hot anticipation.

Check out some of the reactions:

Fans are angry at the new Grease teaser. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Upset fans and their reactions (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

The new Grease has no takers (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

What to expect in the upcoming series?

As per the summary, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be set in 1954, “four years before the events of Grease.” The synopsis adds:

“The series follows four fed-up and misfit students who band together to bring out the moral panic that will change Rydell High forever and become the founding mothers of the first high school clique known as the Pink Ladies.”

The forthcoming show is based on the musical, Grease, by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The romantic comedy will consist of 10 episodes, but whether they will be released following a weekly pattern or all at once is not yet known.

Apart from the ones mentioned, the main cast of the reboot version will comprise:

Shanel Bailey as Hazel

Johnathan Nieves as Richie

Jason Schmidt as Buddy

Madison Thompson as Susan

Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally

The recurring cast members include Chris McNally, Charlotte Kavanagh, Josette Halpert, and Nicholas McDonough, among others.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was initially parked for streaming service HBO Max, and at the planning stage, the working title was Grease: Rydell High. Over time, the series got its current title and a new host.

After Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max, decided not to move ahead with the project in October 2020, Paramount+ stepped in.

Till Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies releases, you can stream both the previous Grease films on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes