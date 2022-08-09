Did John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John date? Relationship explored as Grease co-star shares heartfelt tribute

American actor John Travolta paid a heartfelt tribute to his former co-star Olivia Newton-John after news of her death was announced.

On August 8, the 68-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared an old picture of the actress with a warm caption.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John most famously collaborated on the 1978 musical film Grease where he played the role of Danny Zuko and the Australian actress played the part of Sandy Olsson. While concluding his heartfelt online tribute, Travolta signed off using his Grease character's name.

The duo, who also sang duets like Summer Nights and You’re the One That I Want, have shared an extremely close bond over the years and have been with each other through thick and thin.

Their on and off-screen chemistry has also prompted several fans to wonder if they were romantically involved with each other.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John relationship explored

asta @astaIavistaa Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta on the set of Grease, 1978 Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta on the set of Grease, 1978 https://t.co/kEZWQpNe2K

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's on-screen chemistry and bonding with each other has made several fans curious about their relationship with each other. Grease was a phenomenal success critically and commercially, and the two were also actively involved in each other's lives even after the film.

Olivia finally addressed the dating rumors in 2018 on the Mamma Mia No Filter podcast, revealing why the duo could not date during the shooting of Grease. At the time, John was 23 while Olivia was 28.

"We were both with other people when we were filming and I think, respectfully, it just didn’t happen. I think it was good, because I think it kept the tension there and the chemistry. It might have been a real disaster had we decided to date or we had a falling out or something. So I think it was just as well that it didn’t happen. But we’re still great friends."

For Your Consideration @FYC_Oscar Remembered forever, As shoo-bop sha wadda wadda yippity boom de boom, Chang chang changitty chang sha-bop Hace tres años Olivia Newton-John y John Travolta se volvieron a meter en piel de Sandy y Danny en un épico sing-a-long de #Grease Remembered forever, As shoo-bop sha wadda wadda yippity boom de boom, Chang chang changitty chang sha-bop Hace tres años Olivia Newton-John y John Travolta se volvieron a meter en piel de Sandy y Danny en un épico sing-a-long de #Grease. 🎵 Remembered forever, As shoo-bop sha wadda wadda yippity boom de boom, Chang chang changitty chang sha-bop 🎶 https://t.co/NapvKvntpc

The duo also reunited in December 2019 during the Meet n' Grease sing-along event held in Florida, where they dressed up as their famed characters.

While talking to People Magazine on the film's 40th anniversary, John Travolta also talked about the bond they share because of the film's success.

"When you share that kind of meteoric success — and nothing has been able to exceed it — you share a bond. I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories."

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John have gone on to publicly showcase their friendship and warmth to each other on many occasions.

In 2019, during a red carpet event, Travolta was asked about Newton-John's cancer and he supported her by saying:

"She doesn't look any different than [she did] years ago, and I'm very proud of her."

Olivia Newton-John was also seen commenting on several Instagram pictures of Travolta with his family and kids.

The Academy @TheAcademy Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the 50th Academy Awards (April 3, 1978).



A few months later, they took the world by storm as Sandy and Danny in 'Grease' - which went on to become the highest grossing film of 1978, proving that Grease is (and forever will be) the word. Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the 50th Academy Awards (April 3, 1978).A few months later, they took the world by storm as Sandy and Danny in 'Grease' - which went on to become the highest grossing film of 1978, proving that Grease is (and forever will be) the word. https://t.co/MmGrhzDWfC

Olivia's battle with breast cancer began in 1992. In 2013, doctors again found cancer in her shoulder after she was in a car accident. Her third round with cancer began in 2017 when the cancer was found at the base of her spine.

News of Newton-John's passing away was announced by her husband John Easterling.

As per The Post, Olivia Newton-John is survived by her husband Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava