Paramount+ is set to release Pet Sematary: Bloodlines on Friday, October 6, 2023, in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil. Meanwhile, the worldwide premiere is scheduled for October 7, 2023. The supernatural horror film, written and directed by Lindsey Beer, promises to bring Stephen King's classic novel of the same name to life.

The 1983 horror novel has been adapted for the screens twice. The first time was in 1989 with Mary Lambert as the director and the second time was in 2019 under Kevin Kölsch's direction. The 2023 adaptation serves as a prequel to Pet Sematary (2019). The synopsis for the upcoming movie by IMDb says,

"In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines has been produced by Paramount Players and Di Bonaventura Pictures.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines revisits the classic horror tale with its ensemble cast

Horror fans are bracing themselves for a year full of horror movie releases such as Five Nights at Freddy's, The Exorcist: Believer, and Saw X. Adding to the chilling cinematic experience, Paramount+ will be releasing the Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, as s prequel to 2019's film Pet Sematary.

From the fame of Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018), Linsey Beer will be taking the director's chair and has also co-written the screen adaptation with Jeff Buhler.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines takes viewers back to Ludlow, Maine where the story is narrated keeping Jud in the center of it all. Jackson White, popular for his role as Brendan Fletcher on Mrs. Fletcher, will be playing the leading role of a young Jud Crandall.

Jud's role was originally a supporting one and was played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 film and then by John Lithgow in the 2019 film.

Three faces of Jud Crandall (Image via Twitter)

Like any other young adult, Crandall wishes to leave his hometown behind in 1969. However, soon to his horror, he realizes the associations of a sinister spirit with his hometown and family. Jud gathers his friends in an attempt to stop the evil presence controlling them but ends up forever bound to Ludlow.

The film will have Jack Mulhern as Timmy, Forrest Goodluck as Manny, Henry Thomas as Dan, and Isabella Star LaBlanc as Donna. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will see special performances by Pam Grier as Majorie and David Duchovny as Bill. Additionally, Natalie Alyn Lind from The Goldbergs will be appearing in an undisclosed role.

More on Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

The upcoming film will be featured in the Paramount+ Peak Screaming Collection. It is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. With the skilled cast and crew, this film taps into the primal fears of humans and spins a mystery around death and the unexplained.

As mentioned earlier Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to Pet Sematary is set to be released in the US, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil on October 6, 2023. It will have a worldwide release the next day, Saturday, October 7, 2023.