"He really encouraged all his kids to go into acting"- Jeff Bridges opens up about his journey in acting 

Jeff Bridges is hardly a stranger to the acting world. The son of legendary actor Lloyd Bridges, Jeff has been around a long, long time and has had a great career.

His famous father reportedly encouraged him to get into showbiz. Jeff Bridges currently stars in FX's critically acclaimed The Old Man.

Jeff Bridges brilliantly portrays Dan Chase in The Old Man. In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Bridges revealed that his father encouraged him to pursue a career in showbiz, unlike most parents in Hollywood.

Bridges said:

"I come from an acting family. My dad, Lloyd Bridges, unlike a lot of showbiz folks, he really encouraged all his kids to go into acting. He loved it so much. So I was carried on at six months old and he was visiting the set of John Cromwell, a friend, and it just kept going. He had a series in the ’60s called Sea Hunt, and whenever there was a little kid in there, he’d say, “Come on Jeff, you want to come and work with dad?” I said, “Oh…” He says, “Come on, you get to get out of school. We’ll just have fun and play.” So that’s kind of what keeps me going. I think it’s just momentum. It’s what I’ve done all my life."

Bridges also opened up about his character in The Old Man in the interview.

"He’s just terrific to work with"- Jeff Bridges praises The Old Man showrunner

Apart from talking about the acting process, Jeff Bridges also opened up about his latest show The Old Man. Bridges praised the actors and the showrunner and writer John Steinberg. He said he loves working on the show.

Bridges said:

"It’s wonderful to be working with John Lithgow and Amy Brennaman, Alia Shawkat. There’s some wonderful actors involved. And John Steinberg, the guy who wrote the thing and is our showrunner, he’s just terrific to work with. So I’m having a good time."

He also dissected his character and his co-actors, saying:

"And one of the things that I found fascinating was that these CIA fellas or vice cops, something that I’ve got in common with them is that we’re actors. But those guys, they’re acting for their lives. And that was fascinating to work with a guy who we have on board, Christopher Huddleston, who actually worked with the CIA and went through a lot of the stuff that my character has gone through, and he was so helpful bringing reality to the whole thing."

Jeff Bridges is perhaps best known for Crazy Heart (2009), which also resulted in an Academy Award for him in the Best Actor category. His other prominent works include The Last Picture Show (1971), Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974), Starman (1984), The Contender (2000), True Grit (2010), and Hell or High Water (2016).

The Old Man has already been renewed for a second season after a highly successful first one.

Poll : 0 votes