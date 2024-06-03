How to watch The Chosen Season 4 online? Streaming options explored

The highly anticipated TV series The Chosen Season 4 has finally arrived on small screens! The groundbreaking show, which premiered in theaters earlier this year, released its first episode on June 2, 2024.

The Chosen is a historical television series that brings the life of Jesus Christ to the screen in a realistic manner rarely seen before. Unlike traditional portrayals, this series delves into the personal lives and struggles of the people who encountered Jesus, offering a deeply relatable and emotional narrative. Created by Dallas Jenkins, the show has been lauded for its storytelling, cinematography and large-scale production.

In its previous seasons, viewers are introduced to the early days of Jesus Christ as he gradually transforms into a spiritual leader. Season 1 highlights Jesus' encounters with key figures like Simon Peter, Mary Magdalene, and Matthew. Season 2 expands on Jesus' growing group of disciples, depicting their challenges and the expansion of their faith. In Season 3, tension begins to mount as Jesus' teachings attract ire from religious leaders.

Its fourth season, which debuted in theaters to much acclaim, is now set to stream in June for free of cost.

Where to stream The Chosen Season 4

A still from 'The Chosen'

The Chosen Season 4 initially premiered in theaters earlier this year in February and March. It enjoyed an extended theatrical run as fans flocked to the cinema to watch the highly anticipated series that has become a global phenomenon among the Christian community.

On the digital front, The Chosen Season 4 kicked off with a live stream of its first episode on Sunday, June 2, at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube and The Chosen app. Fans can look forward to new episodes dropping every Sunday and Thursday for the next four weeks.

Along with the previous seasons, all episodes of The Chosen Season 4 can be streamed on the Chosen app, which is available on Google Play or the Apple Store. New episodes of The Chosen Season 4 are live-streamed on YouTube, after which it will be available exclusively on The Chosen app and website. Viewers can also purchase DVDs of the show.

On May 29, 2024, creator Dallas Jenkins said in a YouTube livestream:

"To be clear, if you want to watch The Chosen season four over the next month, you either need to watch our live streams, watch it via streaming on The Chosen App, or order our Season 4 DVD in our gift store, which will allow you to binge all eight episodes at once."

Jenkins also revealed that the show would be available to watch for free and would not cost anything to the viewers. The eight-episode series will release two episodes per week beginning on June 2 and ending on June 27, 2024.

The cast of The Chosen season 4

A still from 'The Chosen'

The Chosen Season 4 brings back its beloved ensemble cast, featuring a host of international actors of different backgrounds. Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus, continuing to portray the Son of God who birthed one of the biggest religions on the globe.

Shahar Isaac reprises his role as Simon Peter, a struggling fisherman who becomes Christ's devoted disciple. Elizabeth Tabish also returns as Mary Magdalene, depicting one of the few female disciples known for her unwavering loyalty to Jesus.

Noah James portrays Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, while Paras Patel's Matthew remains a standout with his portrayal of the socially awkward former tax collector. Meanwhile, Lara Silva portrays Simon Peter's wife Eden.

New faces in Season 4 include Nick Shakoour as Zebedee, the father of James and John, and Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael. Other cast members include actors such as George Xanthis, Luke Dimyan, Jordan Walker Ross, Abe Martell, Giavani Cairo, Joey Vahedi, Yoshi Barrigas, and Alaa Safi, among others.

What is The Chosen Season 4 about

A still from 'The Chosen'

The Chosen is a historical TV series that depicts the lives of Jesus Christ and his disciples. The series has received acclaim for its high production quality and compelling performances, as well as for being a crowd-funded project.

In Season 4 of The Chosen, the series continues to follow the expanding ministry of Jesus and the lives of his disciples. As his teachings attract more people, the disciples face increasing challenges and hostility from religious leaders. The new season depicts the personal struggles and development of important characters like Simon Peter, Mary Magdalene, and Matthew, as their faith is tested by the demands of their mission.

The official synopsis of the faith-based series reads as follows:

"Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving him to carry the burden alone..."

The fourth season is reported to cover major biblical events and promises drama, betrayal, and action. Fans who were unable to catch the theatrical event can now stream the new season from the comfort of their homes.

The Chosen season 4 is a must-watch for not only religious Christians but for fans of historical drama as well. Stay tuned for more news and updates!