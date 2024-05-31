When will The Chosen season 4 premiere on streaming? Platform, release date, and more explored 

Angel Studios’ The Chosen, after three seasons, has established itself as one of the best religious dramas of recent years. The series, which first premiered in December 2017, stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ and delves into Christ's life and ministry back in 1 BC. It is set in the historic cities of Judaea and Galilee.

The Chosen is uniquely a crowdfunded project that streams on its own app with a ‘pay-forward’ mechanism. This means that users can donate money to ensure that the series continues to be offered for free in different parts of the world.

The Chosen is set to premiere on June 2

Fans will be delighted with the confirmation of the release date of Season 4, which has now been set to Sunday, June 2. Season 4 will see the release of eight episodes, the first of which will premiere on The Chosen app on Sunday at 7/6c. The second episode will be released on the following Thursday at 8:30 PM.

Further episodes will follow a similar timeline and be released on Sundays and Thursdays. In December 2023, Angel Studios released the first trailer of the upcoming season, presenting a poignant picture of what fans can expect from the narrative.

The episodes' initial premieres will be exclusively on The Chosen app. Despite having completed filming for Season 4 by late 2023, the series ended up in a legal quandary.

Creator Dallas Jenkins revealed that an unspecified lawsuit had resulted in Season 4 running into multiple delays. They have since been solved, which has led to the speedy announcement of a release date.

CW’s partnership with the show has led to Seasons 1-3 being aired on the channel within weeks of their app premiere. While no announcement has been made, the new episodes of Season 4 can also be expected to be telecast eventually on the CW.

What has happened in The Chosen thus far?

In Season 1, fans saw Jesus travel to Samaria, where he met Nicodemus and brought forth the beginning and establishment of his ministry. Season 2 dealt with The Chosen traveling to nearby regions in a bid to further Christ's message. The season depicted places such as Syria and Judia, where Jesus initially found success in spreading his message.

Season 3 saw the titular character's return to his roots in Capernaum, and culminated with Christ preparing himself for the Sermon on the Mount. Regardless, fans can expect the narrative to increasingly turn tragic in Season 4, as Christ nears the Holy Week and his eventual crucifixion.

Season 5 of the show began filming earlier in April, and the series is expected to run for six seasons. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the June 2 premiere in the meantime.