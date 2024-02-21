The Chosen Season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Chosen season 4, the much-awaited popular biblical drama series, is expected to captivate viewers with its depiction of the life of Jesus Christ and his disciples.

The series promises to build on the success of its previous seasons by providing more compelling storytelling, emotional details and in-depth spiritual exploration.

The release of The Chosen season 4 episodes is expected to comply with a thoughtfully created schedule, with every episode making its premiere on pre-decided dates.

Due to this episodic release strategy, fans will be able to involve themselves completely in the story and look forward to each new chapter with anticipation.

When do all the episodes of The Chosen season 4 release?

All the episodes of The Chosen season 4 will premiere exclusively in theatres before making their way to streaming platforms and televisions.

The biblical drama's season 4 format comprises eight episodes, so the New Testament season episodes will be released in multiple instalments throughout February.

The following is the confirmed theatrical release schedule for the United States and Canada:

Episode 1: February 1

Episode 2: February 1

Episode 3: February 1

Episode 4: February 15

Episode 5: February 15

Episode 6: February 15

Episode 7: February 29

Episode 8: February 29

Where to watch The Chosen season 4?

A group of distributors released episodes 1 and 2 on different dates in the UK, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM and Brazil.

Although a specific date has not been set disclosed yet, The Chosen season 4 will be available for streaming and television viewing following its theatrical release.

The series made its way into theatres long back, when the Christmas special "The Christmas with the Chosen: the Messengers", debuted in 2021, marking the start of the adventure. The pattern continued when the first two episodes of season 3 were screened in theatres before getting released on streaming services.

The season ended in the season 3 finale, which caused the ticket sales to crash the website as soon as the announcement went out. Season 4, though, is a big deal, as it's going to be the first full season of The Chosen to be released exclusively in theatres.

That not only begs the question of how a multi-week full-screen theatrical release schedule would do at the box office but also makes viewers consider how the shared watching experience would be.

Moreover, by the end of 2024, Lionsgate intends to bring the chosen on OTT platforms across 50 markets. Significant efforts are in place to translate the series.

What can fans expect from The Chosen season 4?

The audience can expect an engrossing mix of both expected and unexpected moments in The Chosen season 4.

The season opens with King Herod Antipas's tragic execution of John the Baptist (portrayed by David Amito). Post John's death, chuza's wife Joanna falls under suspicion within Jesus' camp, which marks interesting character developments.

The demise of Ramah, a disciple of Jesus, fills the season with profound meaning. Fans are taken aback by her death at the hands of Quintus, highlighting the story's unpredictable nature.

The story centres around the final and crucial weeks of Jesus' life, which include incidents like Judas' betrayal and the resurrection of Lazarus.

Season 4 is expected to take viewers on an intense journey that explores significant moments before Jesus' final sacrifice. The final episodes of the series arrive on February 29, 2024.

