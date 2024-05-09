Thank You, Next Season 1: Full list of cast in the series

Netflix released the Turkish romantic drama Thank You, Next Season 1 on May 9, 2024. Known as Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti in its native language, the series follows Leyla Taylan, a renowned lawyer, who is tasked to represent the latest wife of Cem Murathan, a rich and handsome man who has been married thrice in 15 years.

However, personal attraction and chemistry might complicate Leyla's professional life while she's barely recovering from the betrayal of her previous relationship. As per Netflix, the synopsis of the show reads:

"After a painful breakup, a young lawyer dives head first into the confusing world of modern dating, with the unwavering support of her best friends."

Thank You, Next Season 1 is directed by Bertan Başaran, with the script being penned by Ece Yörenç.

Serenay Sarikaya and others star in Thank You, Next Season 1

1) Serenay Sarikaya as Leyla Taylan

Serenay Sarikaya (left) at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul (Image via Getty/Levent Kulu)

Turkish actress and model Serenay Sarikaya stars as the leading lady Leyla Taylan in Thank You, Next Season 1.

Leyla is a successful lawyer who finds herself representing the third wife of a wealthy man in a high-profile divorce after experiencing a bad breakup herself. Soon, Leyla finds herself entangled in the chaos of the dating world. Serenay is a Golden Butterfly Award-winning actress known for her roles in Lale Devri and Medcezir.

2) Metin Akdülger as Ömer

Metin Akdülger (right) at the "Kulup" Netflix Premiere (Image via Getty/Ferda Demir)

Metin Akdülger is an actor and musician who portrays Ömer in Thank You, Next Season 1.

Ömer is Leya's ex-lover who suddenly returns to her life after their breakup, complicating her chaotic dating life. Metin is known for his work in projects like Medcezir, Analar ve Anneler and the Netflix series Kulüp.

3) Hakan Kurtas as Cem

A photo of Hakan Kurtas (Image via X/@KurtasHakan) Poor Things" Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival

Hakan Kurtas is also a popular Turkish actor and musician who plays the role of Cem Murathan in Thank You, Next Season 1.

His character is described as a playboy who has had three marriages and is embroiled in a high-profile divorce case. Hakan started his acting career in 2010 and has given solid performances in Bir Çocuk Sevdim, Analar ve Anneler and Mucize Doktor.

4) Boran Kuzum as Feyyaz

Boran Kuzum at the 80th Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty/John Phillips)

Boran Kuzum, a well-known Turkish actor, portrays Feyyaz in the Turkish romantic comedy series Thank You, Next Season 1 on Netflix.

Graduating from the Theater Department of Istanbul University State Conservatory in 2015, Boran has made a mark in the industry with his roles in Cingöz Recai: Bir Efsanenin Dönüşü, Biz Böyleyiz and Şahin Tepesi, among others.

5) Zeynep Tugçe Bayat as Beliz

Zeynep Tugçe Bayat portrays the role of Beliz in Netflix's Thank You, Next Season 1. Zeynep broke into the industry in 2006 with the Turkish TV series Beyaz Gelincik but is best known for her work in Afili Aşk. Her other works include Arka Sıradakiler, Ah Neriman and Senkron.

The supporting cast of Thank You, Next

The cast of 'Thank You, Next' (Image via Instagram/@netflixturkiye)

Other actors who appear in the Turkish romantic series are listed below:

Bade Iscil as Tuba Tepelioglu

Ahmet Rifat Sungar as Sarp

Gülcan Arslan as Defne

Sümeyra Koç as Nil

Esra Ruşan️️️️

Meriç Aral

Efe Tunçer

Kamil Güler

Cem Güler

All episodes of Thank You, Next Season 1 are available to watch on Netflix.

