The Chosen Season 4 episode 4 ending explained: Does Gaius turn into a believer?

The Chosen season 4 episode 4 dropped on the show's official YouTube channel on June 13, 2024. The episode titled Calm Before focuses on Jesus and his disciples planning to move to Jerusalem from Capernaum and highlights the impact of Jesus's teachings on Praetor Gaius.

The Chosen season 4 episode 4 follows events from episode three, which ended with Ramah getting killed at the hands of Quintus. In the first few minutes of the episode, Qunitus gets stripped of his title as the Praetor of Capernaum and Gaius takes his place instead.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about The Chosen season 4 episode 4.

Gaius experiences a change of heart in The Chosen season 4 episode 4

Gaius summons Matthew and Peter to warn them about the growing threat against Jesus. He says Jesus' teachings are attracting a lot of scrutiny from the Pharisees and even, Atticus at this point. Although Gaius is under tremendous pressure to crush religious extremism, he assures the men that he will protect Jesus as long as he preaches outside the city limits of Capernaum.

While talking about Jesus, Gaius admits that he is starting to become a believer after witnessing his acts of selfless service to the poor. Peter, who knows Gaius' son/servant is ill, convinces him to ask Jesus for help. Gaius hesitates saying he feels unworthy since his son/servant is the result of an extra-marital affair.

Peter and Matthew console him by saying that Jesus is compassionate towards everyone, including Gentiles. Gaius takes heart in their words and decides to make the request. Peter and Matthew happily remark that Gaius is converted.

Gaius goes to meet Jesus and, upon seeing him, falls on his knees requesting him to heal his son/servant, who is paralyzed and on the verge of dying. Jesus asks to see the boy, but Gaius protests saying he is not worthy of Jesus visiting his home as the boy was born out of wedlock. Nevertheless, he professes his faith strongly. Feeling impressed by Gaius' unwavering faith, Jesus announces that the boy is healed.

While returning home, Gaius purchases food, toys, and wine, among other things to celebrate the occasion. Even before his wife can share the good news, Gaius happily tells her he knows about the boy, just then his son enters looking all hale and hearty.

The aftermath of Ramah's death in The Chosen season 4 episode 4

The disciples travel with Ramah's body to her hometown of Tel Dor for burial. This scene is intercut with flashbacks of Peter, Mary Magdalene, John, and Thomas reflecting on Ramah's death.

On their way, a grieving Thomas comes across her father Kaphni and other relatives, who hold Thomas responsible for Ramah's death. Thomas accepts he failed to protect her, but asserts that she died answering her higher calling to Jesus. This angers Kaphni even more and he says he will expose Jesus as a fraud and deceiver. His ranting only ends after Simon Z firmly tells him to stop.

Jesus struggles to get through to his disciples in The Chosen season 4 episode 4

At the home of Peter and Eden, Jesus and his disciples are seen sharing a lighthearted moment about the proper way to eat a pomegranate. After which, Jesus walks out to sit with Little James and Thaddeus, and the three reminisce over how well they bonded in the past.

But, Little James brings up Jesus's prediction stating that the elders and chief priests will make him suffer. Jesus responds by saying they need to reach Jerusalem soon.

At the behest of their mother Salome, Big James and John make a request to Jesus that makes the other disciples furious with them. They ask Jesus for the privilege to be seated at his right and left hand in glory. Upon hearing their request, Jesus feels aghast at how little they understand his kingdom and storms off.

Jesus's foretelling about his death and resurrection in The Chosen season 4 episode 4

The last part of The Chosen season 4 episode 4 sees the disciples follow him and Jesus tells them clearly what awaits him in Jerusalem. He talks about how the elders and priests will deliver him to the Gentiles to be killed, and that he will rise again in three days. The disciples feel taken aback by his words and can't decide what to make of it.

Jesus continues to talk about the disciples having leadership and foundational authority in his kingdom, but in a different system than the Gentiles. He tells them his model is based on serving others, not leading them, and the need to give up his life as a ransom.

Feeling overwhelmed, Jesus walks away to process his impending death alone. He breaks down into tears and prays to God by reciting the words of Psalm 38. Gaius follows him and the two men embrace emotionally in the final moments of the episode.

New episodes of The Chosen season 4 will be livestreamed on the show's YouTube channel from June 2, 2024. Additionally, viewers can download The Chosen App to watch the episodes later. Lastly, the latest episodes, including The Chosen season 4 episode 4, become available for streaming on BYUtv a few days later.