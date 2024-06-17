The Chosen season 4 episode 5 ending explained: Jesus visits the home of Lazarus

The Chosen season 4 episode 5, titled Sitting, Serving, Scheming, aired on the show's official YouTube channel on June 16, 2024. The historical drama series is currently in its fourth season and focuses on how Jesus' growing ministry makes him a prime target in the eyes of the Romans. It also covers his time before reaching Jerusalem to fulfill his destiny.

Dallas Jenkins created, directed, and co-wrote The Chosen. In the episode, Jesus and his ministry leave Capernaum and head towards Jerusalem. While traveling, they decide to stay at the home of Jesus' friends, Lazarus and his sisters Mary and Martha, in Bethany.

The episode ends at the Sanhedrin, where the Pharisee Lahad talks about Jesus' growing prominence and his plans for Jesus' execution. The next episode will see Jesus and his disciples celebrating the eight-day festivities of Hanukkah and traveling to the Temple in Jerusalem for His famous speech.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about The Chosen season 4 episode 5.

Jesus visits the home of Martha, Mary, and Lazarus in The Chosen season 4 episode 5

Martha seen in an image from The Chosen season 4 episode 5 (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

Upon reaching Bethany, Jesus and his disciples visit Lazarus' home, where they are greeted warmly by Lazarus and his sisters, Martha and Mary. At once, Martha begins fussing over cleaning and serving the guests without any help from Mary.

Jesus sits down and begins telling the Parable of the Laborers in the Vineyard while the disciples and Mary gather around him. According to the Parable, a master hires successive waves of laborers and offers them equal pay, a denarius (Roman silver coin) each. This goes against the customs of those times, as people hired first get paid more than those hired last.

But Jesus points out that God’s kingdom is not based on any kind of merit and accepts everyone equally. Martha is left to cook for the guests alone and complains about Mary’s lack of help. But Mary seems completely lost in Jesus’ teachings and stays blissfully unaware of Martha's reaction. In frustration, Martha asks Jesus to tell Mary to help her.

Jesus explains to her that the best way to serve him is by listening to his words. He appreciates Martha’s efforts in cooking and serving them but says that food is temporary, unlike his words and teachings. He tells her that Mary has made the right decision in nourishing her mind and soul, but concedes that she could have helped out a little. Mary apologizes to her sister.

Jesus confides in his mother in The Chosen season 4 episode 5

Jesus shares an emotional moment with his mother in The Chosen season 4 episode 5 (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

Jesus spends some time with his mother, Mary of Nazareth, who was already staying at Lazarus' house. As Mary washes her son's hair, Jesus speaks freely about his frustration over his followers’ inability to understand what his kingdom stands for. He complains about them being fixated on superficial things. Mary reminds him that they are only humans, to which Jesus retorts, "So am I."

Jesus laments how his teachings are often ignored by his followers, including his disciples. He goes on to say that he has informed them regarding what awaits him in Jerusalem, but they seem reluctant to accept the reality. In any case, they will have to confront it one way or the other soon enough.

The disciples learn an important lesson in The Chosen season 4 episode 5

An image from The Chosen season 4 episode 5 (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

At the start of The Chosen season 4 episode 5, the disciples receive a package while on the road. They soon discover the package was sent by Joanna and contains valuable items as a gift to the ministry. Judas hands out the items to each one of the disciples, who later sell them for money.

When he gets to Matthew, he hesitates due to the financial sins he committed in the past. Peter notices this and assures him that he has no reason to worry. On route to Bethany, they come across a group of Roman soldiers and are forced to carry their heavy armor and baggage.

The soldiers treat Jesus, Mary Magdalene, and Tamar very rudely, but Jesus still urges his disciples not to lose their cool. Unlike the other disciples, Judas finds this extremely humiliating. Exhausted, the group reaches the mile marker, which, according to Roman law, is the farthest the Jews can be forced to go.

But out of his generosity, Jesus volunteers to go the extra mile up until the Roman base. The Roman soldiers feel ashamed and take back their helmets and other heavier items from the Jews.

Philip reminds others of Jesus’ teaching about going the extra mile. Everyone agrees except Judas, who can be seen seething in anger. After reaching the Roman base, the group travels back two miles to reclaim their bags and resume their journey towards Bethany.

Judas visits his mentor Hadad in The Chosen season 4 episode 5

Judas as seen in an episode of The Chosen (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

While staying in Bethany, Judas goes to visit his mentor, Hadad. The two bicker about Jesus' compassionate behavior towards the Romans in spite of their ill-treatment of Jews. They also discuss Ramah's death by one of the Roman soldiers. Judas further states that he believes Jesus is the Messiah but is derailing from his purpose.

Moreover, Hadad encourages Judas to take a bigger share of their earnings as he is the appointed treasurer and deserves more for his services. While he feels offended at first, Judas agrees to his suggestion, stating that his faith in Jesus is wavering.

Hadad eggs him on further by saying that one day, he will be Secretary of the Messiah’s Treasury. Heeding Hadad’s advice, Judas keeps aside extra money for himself from the disciples' purses before they leave Lazarus’ home.

The Sanhedrin congregates in The Chosen season 4 episode 5

Jairus, Yussif, and Shmuel as seen in The Chosen season 4 (Image via Facebook/The Chosen)

Following the opening titles, The Chosen season 4 episode 5 opens at the Sanhedrin (Jewish court of law) where the Pharisees and the Sadducees engage in a lively debate over the interpretation of resurrection and eternal life as per the Hebrew Scriptures.

The aristocratic Sadducees feel that eternal life and resurrection are metaphors for living according to the commandments and hoping for a renewed state of Israel. The Pharisees question whether their rich and comfortable lives have rendered the promise of resurrection unnecessary to the Sadducees.

Gederah, one of Sanhedrin's leaders, speaks about Roman attitudes changing towards the Jewish people. He highlights the plight of Pilate, who is out of favor with Emperor Tiberius as a result of his cruel acts against the Jews. He advises the Sanhedrin to take advantage of his precarious situation and put pressure on Pilate.

Shmuel shows Yussif around the Sanhedrin. He introduces Yussif to different factions, such as the Hellenized Herodians (who advocate for more compromise from the Jews), the Pharisees of Hillel (who follow a more lenient interpretation of the Jewish Law), and the Pharisees of Shammai (who promote hardcore, literal interpretations of the Law).

Shmuel advises Yussif to join one of the committees if he wants to have more power and leverage within the Sanhedrin. Yussif zeroes in on one that studies prophecies made in Babylon to determine which have been realized so far and which haven't.

Shmuel then introduces Yussif to the Pharisee Lahad, who is on a committee that aims to regain control of Beersheba (originally a part of Israel as per the Torah). While talking, Lahad reveals his plans to get Jesus executed to draw attention to his cause. The Chosen season 4 episode 5 ends with Yussif feeling utterly horrified upon hearing Lahad's evil intentions.

The Chosen season 4's episodes are livestreamed on the show's official YouTube channel starting from June 2, 2024. Furthermore, the episodes can also be watched later by downloading The Chosen App. The Chosen season 4 episode 5, along with all the other episodes, can also be streamed on BYUtv the day after the livestream airs.