10 TV shows to watch before Virgin River season 6 releases

Netflix is set to release the sixth installment of their romantic drama series Virgin River next year. While the official release date has not been announced, a Netflix Tudum article dated April 23, 2024, revealed that the series had entered production.

The show, based on the novels by Robyn Carr, follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves to a small town to begin a new life as a midwife. However, her fresh start is unexpectedly full of surprises and hardships she never saw coming. As per Netflix, the synopsis of the show reads as follows:

"Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds."

While season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, season 6 is expected to take place a few months after the Christmas episodes. Series showrunner Patrick Sean Smith revealed that fans could expect "babies and wedding bells" in the upcoming season. So as fans await Virgin River season 6 to drop, here is a list of similar TV shows that you can watch in the meantime.

Sweet Magnolias, This is Us, and more — 10 best shows to watch if you love Virgin River

1) Hart of Dixie

A still from 'Hart of Dixie' (Image via Instagram/@cwhartofdixie)

In the CW show Hart of Dixie, a New York doctor named Dr. Zoe Hart decides to start a new chapter in her life by moving to Bluebell, Alabama, upon inheriting a practice. As she embraces the charm of the town, she encounters quirky locals, ridiculous situations, and romantic entanglements that challenge and enrich her urban background.

The plot echoes that of Virgin River, where we follow nurse practitioner Mel Monroe as she moves to a town in search of a beginning. Both series touch on themes of healing, community bonds, and personal growth. Yet Hart of Dixie tends to be more whimsical and humorous compared to the deeper emotional and dramatic narratives found in Virgin River. The captivating settings and lovable characters in both shows create a sense of comfort for viewers that draws them into these heartwarming stories.

2) Sweet Magnolias

A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' (Image via Netflix)

Another Netflix series that Virgin River fans might like is Sweet Magnolias. Like Virgin River, the series is based on a series of books by author Sherryl Woods. The series follows the lives of three best friends, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, who live in a small town in South Carolina. Like Virgin River, relationships, family, and work issues make their lives complicated, but they all tackle their problems with their strong friendships and shared ambitions.

Both of these Netflix series depict friendship, love, and small towns. Although Sweet Magnolias doesn’t have the melodrama and melancholic elements that Virgin River has, this series is a wonderful show that will definitely leave viewers in a spell of joy.

3) Sullivan's Crossing

The cast of 'Sullivan's Crossing' (Image via CTV)

Sullivan's Crossing, a heart-touching show from Canada, makes the small town in Nova Scotia come alive through the story of neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan. The show is based on books by Robyn Carr, who also wrote the Virgin River series.

Maggie leaves her fast-paced life in Boston behind after running into trouble with the law. Looking for peace, she heads back to her beautiful hometown. There, she gets closer again to her dad, Sully. The story mixes warm moments of coming back together with fresh starts as Maggie meets Cal, a new guy in town, and they start a romance.

Just like Virgin River, Sullivan's Crossing is about healing, family, and being part of a community. Both shows give us deep stories of people running from hard times to find peace in calm places. This series mixes true-to-heart tales, beautiful views, and lovable folks, making it perfect for anyone who loves stories about small towns and romance.

4) This is Us

A still from 'This is Us' (Image via Instagram/@streamthisisus)

This Is Us dives deep into the lives of the Pearson family, showing their close ties and self-discovery across many seasons. The show skillfully mixes past, present, and future with flashback and flash-forward scenes, painting a full, moving picture. It deals with themes like addiction, loss, and the tough parts of being a black kid adopted by white parents.

Like the characters in Virgin River, the Pearsons face relentless challenges such as miscarriage, domestic violence, loss, and the search for a family. Despite these challenges, both shows display a consistent sense of love and community, providing viewers with a relaxing yet tear-jerking experience. Virgin River fans also have a familiar face to look forward to as Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel, appears as a recurring character in this show.

5) Call the Midwife

A promotional poster for 'Call the Midwife' (Image via BBC)

Virgin River revolves around Mel, a nurse practitioner and midwife who wants to help others after seeing her mom die of cancer. Her commitment is comparable to that of the nuns in Call the Midwife at Nonnatus House. In addition, while the latter show is set in London in the 1950s, it shares similarities with Mel and Doc's jobs, which involve caregivers who deeply empathize with their communities.

Virgin River has a romantic appeal for most viewers but also contains medical storylines and midwifery narratives involving Mel that create drama in the show. Similarly, this BBC period drama deftly weaves social, cultural, and economic discourses into its plot line, portraying the lives of midwives in 1950s and 1960s London.

6) Heartland

A poster for 'Heartland' (Image via CBC)

Heartland must be seen by those who have come to love Virgin River and are searching for a prolonged, emotional narrative. This highly successful Canadian series, which is the country’s longest-running scripted show, tells the story of ranch life—its ups and downs, peaks and valleys.

Amy Fleming is a young woman blessed with an extraordinary gift for fixing injured horses. The tale starts with a tragic twist when a storm kills Amy’s mother, whose truck and horse trailer plunged off the road. Amy herself gets severely hurt in the process, leaving her elder sister Lou no choice other than to come back from her city-based job to take care of their family land alongside their grandfather.

Heartland takes into account emotional family dynamics, beautiful rural settings, and how animals can aid in healing, as Virgin River does, by combining romance with the difficulties faced in rural medical practice. Both series are about strong bonds, a sense of community, and the ability to bounce back from adversity, which makes Heartland ideal for enthusiasts of touching storytelling as an outlet.

7) Chesapeake Shores

A still from 'Chesapeake Shores' (Image via Hallmark)

Fans of Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias might be interested in watching Hallmark Channel’s drama series, Chesapeake Shores, which is adapted from the books by Sherryl Woods. Abby is a divorced mom who, in this TV show, returns to her idyllic hometown, Chesapeake Shores, located in Maryland.

As with Virgin River, Chesapeake Shores mixes family dramas with romance set in a charming small town. These two shows share strong female leads who undergo both personal and professional difficulties while maneuvering through love and friendship simultaneously. Through its rich storytelling and magnificent backdrop, Chesapeake Shores presents an exciting emotional adventure for its audience.

8) Ginny & Georgia

A still from 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image via Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia is a Netflix show that follows Georgia, who, like Mel from Virgin River, is looking for a fresh start in a small town. Georgia and her teenage daughter Ginny move to Wellsbury in hopes of building a new life. At first, both women feel out of their depth but soon find ways to leave their mark on their new community.

The series is rich in romantic drama and has a love triangle that keeps viewers interested, much like the romantic romance seen with Mel and Jack in Virgin River. Additionally, Ginny & Georgia explores the complexity of mother-daughter relationships, adolescence, and personal growth. Fans of Virgin River are sure to appreciate the emotional depth and love story of Ginny & Georgia, making it an ideal watch.

9) Northern Rescue

A still from 'Northern Rescue' (Image via CBC)

Northern Rescue is a Canadian family drama ideal for Virgin River enthusiasts who adore rural environments and stories of new beginnings. Following his wife’s untimely death, search and rescue team leader John West (played by Billy Baldwin) moves his household from Boston to the peaceful Turtle Island Bay.

Wanting to slow down and recover, the Wests are met with fresh difficulties and old secrets that strain their unity. Northern Rescue is another series like "Virgin River," which deals with the difficulties of starting over in a close-knit community and focuses on family ties and self-improvement. The show tells an emotional story against the beautiful backdrop of a small town.

10) When Calls the Heart

A still from 'When Calls the Heart' (Image via Instagram/@wcth_tv)

When Calls the Heart is a heartwarming period drama set in the early 20th century that takes place in the town of Hope Valley. The series focuses on Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher from a prosperous family who migrates to the frontier town to have a fresh start and get a job there.

In spite of being initially taken aback by its culture and having to deal with the difficulties of rural life, Elizabeth’s determination and kindness make her popular among the people. The show portrays themes of community, resilience, and love, which are in tune with Virgin River.

These are some TV shows that fans of Virgin River can watch and enjoy while awaiting the latest season. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the sixth season of the Netflix show.

