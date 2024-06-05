5 best shows like Showtime's Your Honor (and where to watch them)

Showtime's Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston as a corrupt judge willing to do whatever it takes to save his son, who is guilty in a hit-and-run case. The six-episode miniseries was adapted from an Israeli show, Kvodo, and recently concluded in March 2024.

Your Honor ended with its second season, which is bound to leave fans asking for more. There are plenty of other law-bending thriller series that fans can watch and feature similar kinds of ethical quandaries that are bound to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. This article takes a look at five such series.

5 shows like Your Honor and where to watch them

1) Breaking Bad

Currently available on Netflix, Bryan Cranston's Breaking Bad was ranked as the best crime drama TV series by critics in the last 25 years. Cranston plays the role of Walter White/Heisenberg, who, after a range of tragedies, including the diagnosis of cancer, decides to enter the world of drugs by cooking pure methamphetamine.

The series is considered a must-watch and is recognized as one of the best shows by critics and audiences alike. It also features Bryan Cranston in one of his best roles.

2) Kvodo

Kvodo on Amazon Prime (Image via Amazon Prime)

Your Honor was based on the Israeli TV show Kvodo, which is a show exposing the kind of influence lawmakers and judges can have on the country's legal system.

The show has a unique narrative, with many cultural and regional references, and like its re-make, it ran for two seasons. It is available on multiple streaming platforms currently, such as Topic and Amazon Prime. It is a must-watch for fans of the re-make.

3) Better Call Saul

Like the original series Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul also exposes the not-so-ideal side of lawmakers and the legal system. Featuring Bob Odenkirk in the titular role of Saul Goodman, the series might only be a spinoff but presents a compelling narrative bound to keep viewers on edge.

Better Call Saul is also available on Netflix and is a must-watch for fans of the narrative.

4) For Life

Nicholas Pinnock stars in For Life (Image via ABC)

Next is a series titled For Life, which is available on Hulu. Unlike the other fictional series on this list, For Life revolves around the all-too-real story of Isaac Wright Jr., a lawyer serving a life sentence for a crime he is not guilty of.

The series sees Nicholas Pinnock star as Aaron Wallace, who fights his own case from inside the prison to reunite with his family and earn his freedom. The series was canceled after two seasons and offers a similarly compelling narrative as Your Honor.

5) Defending Jacob

Available on Apple TV+, Defending Jacob is directly based on a novel of the same name, written by William Landay. It stars former Captain America actor Chris Evans and follows a similar troupe as Your Honor.

Evans plays the role of a judge whose son is accused of murder, and he sets out to defend his innocence. Featuring a thrilling narrative that revolves around the intricacies of the American legal system, the series is available on Hulu and shares many similarities with the other shows on this list.

This article lists five series that should be watched by viewers who were left impressed with Bryan Cranston and the narrative of his movie Your Honor. There are other shows built around the legal system narrative, with a fight over morality. This article can be used as a guide for those interested in such shows.