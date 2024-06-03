Fact Check: Is Your Honor based on a true story?

The Showtime series Your Honor was developed by Peter Moffat and executive produced by Robert King and Michelle King, among others. It has two seasons: the first aired on December 6, 2020, and the second premiered on January 15, 2023. Following the end of its television run, the show is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, is as follows:

"A respected judge's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices."

It stars Bryan Cranston as a New Orleans judge who goes to great lengths to protect his son from facing the consequences of his criminal actions. Michael faces an extraordinary moral dilemma between his duties as a judge and as a parent.

Trending

For viewers wondering if Your Honor is based on a true story, the answer is no. The series is adapted for American television from the hit Israeli series Kvodo.

What is the inspiration behind Your Honor?

A still from Your Honor (Image via IMDb)

The Israeli drama Kvodo was created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, with the latter also serving as the show's head writer. It was produced by the Tel Aviv-based Yes Studios and aired for two seasons between 2017 and 2019. Upon its release, the series became a runaway success and was awarded the international festival Series Mania's prestigious Grand Prix award in 2017.

Several countries worldwide have adapted the renowned series, including Germany, the United States, France, Spain, India, Turkey, and Italy.

The American version closely follows the original storyline, with only a few changes to adapt to the American setting. Your Honor was initially planned to be a limited series with ten episodes. However, after seeing its positive response, the show was commissioned for another season. Moreover, season 2 was confirmed to be the show's final outing in July 2022.

The show's season 2 finale served as a conclusive end to the drama, and despite fans' hopes for a Your Honor season 3, no official announcement has been made as of this writing.

Plot Summary

The New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, faces an excruciating moral crisis after his son, Adam Desiato, gets involved in a hit-and-run accident that leads to the death of the mob kingpin Jimmy Baxter's son, Rocco Baxter. This fatal mishap forces Michael to compromise his morals and protect his son at any cost. His actions, however, culminated in Adam's death and his imprisonment.

The following season of the legal drama chronicles the aftermath of Adam's death and Michael's fate as he gets further entangled in the dangerous world of mobsters and drug cartels. He must decide if he wants to continue falling down the rabbit hole or pay the price for his actions by telling the truth and keeping his honor.

Cast and characters of Your Honor

Bryan Cranston, as seen in Your Honor (Image via IMDb)

Below is a list of the main cast of Your Honor

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato

Hope Davis as Gina Baxter

Hunter Doohan as Adam Desiato

Sofia Black-D'Elia as Frannie Latimer

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Charlie Figaro

Lilli Kay as Fia Baxter

Jimi Stanton as Carlo Baxter

Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter

Carmen Ejogo as Lee Delamere

Keith Machekanyanga as Trey 'Little Mo' Monroe

Andrene Ward-Hammond as 'Big Mo'

Benjamin Flores Jr. as Eugene Jones

Some of the show's recurring cast is listed below:

Amy Landecker as Nancy Costello

Tony Curran as Frankie

Lamar Johnson as Kofi Jones

Chet Hanks as Joey Maldini

Mark Margolis as Carmine Conti

Ciara Renee as Janelle

Both seasons of the crime-legal drama are available for streaming on Netflix from May 31, 2024.