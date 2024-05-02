Jake Gyllenhaal's Presumed Innocent drops first teaser giving a glimpse at thrilling legal drama 

Presumed Innocent is a highly awaited series set to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 12, 2024. The legal thriller miniseries is adapted from a 1987 novel of the same name by author Scott Turow. The Apple TV+ adaptation of Presumed Innocent featuring Jake Gyllenhall in the focal role, released a trailer on May 1, 2024, providing viewers with a glimpse of what is to come.

Originally scheduled to debut on June 14, 2024, Apple TV+ announced an earlier premiere date, June 12, in the trailer. The series is expected to be full of twists as per the initial looks of the trailer. Gyllenhaal's character, Rusty narrates the following at the beginning of the trailer:

"Love isn’t what people tell you that it is. In my experience it’s just something that grows. Until one day, you find yourself needing someone.”

The trailer portrays the obsessive love affair between Rusty and his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). Following a montage of interactions between Carolyn and Rusty, the trailer eventually reveals the mysterious premise of Carol's murder.

The visuals in the trailer progressively set the tone that there is a mystery lurking as the happy memories recalled by Rusty soon turn into a recollection of more tense moments with Carol. The background music also progressively becomes more suspenseful, which does a great work of piquing the interest of viewers.

What is Presumed Innocent about?

As mentioned earlier, Presumed Innocent is the adaptation of a legal thriller novel of the same name by Scott Turow. The novel has been previously adapted into a film in 1990, starring Harrison Ford. The plot follows the story of Rusty Sabich, the Chief Deputy Prosecutor in the Prosecutor Attorney's office. He is embroiled in an affair with a coworker Carolyn Polhemus, eventually getting entangled in her murder case.

The official synopsis as per Apple TV+ reads:

"Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the gripping series takes viewers on a journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys' office when chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Gyllenhaal) is suspected of the crime. The series explores obsession,... politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together."

A still from the series (image via Apple TV+ Press)

Presumed Innocent marks the debut of Jake Gyllenhall in a television series, as he takes on the role of the iconic character Rusty Sabich. Rusty eventually takes point in the murder investigation of Carolyn, leading to a series of twisted events.

Along with Jake Gyllenhall and Renate Reinsve, the film also features Ruth Negga in the role of Rusty's wife Barbara. Bill Camp plays the role of Raymond Horgan and Elizabeth Marvel portrays Lorraine Horgan. Other members of the cast include Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, Lily Rabe, Chase Infiniti, and Nana Mensah among others. The eight-part limited series has been produced by Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions along with Warner Bros. Television.

Stay tuned for the release of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.